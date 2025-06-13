Share via: LinkedIn

Every spring, the National Grocers Association’s Fly-In for Fair Competition reminds me of something simple yet powerful – when independent grocers come together and speak with one voice, we can move mountains.

The 2025 Fly-In was no exception. More than 125 independent operators, wholesalers and state association partners from 38 states converged on Capitol Hill with a clear mission – to advocate for fair competition and the future of hometown grocery stores across the country.

What makes this event so special isn’t just the meetings or the message, it’s the people. Our members left their stores, warehouses and offices to walk through the halls of Congress and tell their stories. And those stories matter. They’re about feeding communities, supporting local jobs and facing real competitive pressures from dominant power buyers that tilt the playing field.

This year’s Fly-In brought together seasoned advocates and first-timers alike. I saw passionate conversations, firm commitments to follow up and even a few impromptu tours of Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers and their staff heard firsthand about the unique challenges independent grocers face. These range from significant changes to SNAP and skyrocketing swipe fees to anticompetitive practices that make it more difficult for local businesses to compete and grow.

The issues aren’t just policy talking points, they impact whether a grocer can remain open in a rural town or expand to other neighborhoods.

One highlight of the event was a keynote address from Kellyanne Conway, who offered a deep dive into the political landscape and shared insights into her time as a key advisor during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the NGA Fly-In without a little fun. One of my favorite moments? Watching U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson of California face off against Sebastian Moretti, Best Bagger national champion, in a spirited showdown.

The congressman gave it his best shot, but Moretti proved once again that bagging is both an art and a science. The crowd loved it, and the moment served as a reminder that independent grocers aren’t just local businesses – we’re community institutions with heart and personality.

As I reflect on the success of this year’s Fly-In, I’m filled with gratitude. Grateful to our members who show up, speak out and continue to fight. Grateful to the policymakers who take the time to listen and learn. And most of all, grateful for the resilient, innovative, community-driven spirit of independent grocers.

Attendees left Capitol Hill more energized than ever. And we’ll keep coming back. Because when we advocate together, we can truly make a difference for everyone in the independent supermarket industry.

Please save the date for next year and join us May 19-20 in Washington, D.C.