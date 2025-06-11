In what wasn’t merely another retail remodel, the Harris Teeter store at 636 Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville, North Carolina, officially reopened June 10 following an eight-month closure due to damage from Hurricane Helene. For the grocer’s team and the community, the occasion marked a far more profound milestone.

In late September, Helene made landfall in Florida, but its broad reach heavily impacted western North Carolina and the surrounding area, causing damage of historic proportions.

As Hendersonville and the region continue to recover, the return of businesses such as the Harris Teeter store – which took on more than four feet of water from nearby Mud Creek and suffered such extensive flood damage it had to be torn down to its studs – serve as inspirational reminders that “Together, We Rise.”

For Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s director of corporate affairs and customer relations, the store – which totals about 50,300 square feet and employs 120 full-and part-time associates – represents a return of “hope and normalcy.”

“For eight months, residents have had to adjust their routines and find alternatives, but having their Harris Teeter back means familiar faces, trusted service and a gathering place where neighbors reconnect,” she said.

“It’s one of many tangible symbols that this community’s strength and spirit have prevailed. This reopening reaffirms our commitment to being here through the best and worst of times.”

Robinson added that the store also serves as a testament to western North Carolina’s recovery and resilience.

“Given what this community has overcome, this Harris Teeter represents stability and continuity,” she said. “It’s a place where the story of recovery continues to be written daily, through every interaction between our associates and the customers whose stories they know and whose lives they help enrich.”

According to Robinson, the resilience of the Harris Teeter team and the broader community throughout the rebuilding process was nothing short of remarkable.

“Many of our associates live in this community and were personally affected by Hurricane Helene, yet they remained focused on serving their neighbors,” she said. “Throughout these many months, they’ve maintained our pharmacy services first through a mobile unit and then as the physical pharmacy, which opened later in January.

“The community’s patience and support have been extraordinary – customers regularly checked in on our progress and expressed gratitude for our commitment to rebuild.”

Rebuilding step by step

Known for its community involvement, Harris Teeter played an active role in recovery efforts. Beyond maintaining essential pharmacy services, Harris Teeter donated more than $1 million in food and funding to support recovery efforts, including a $250,000 donation to MANNA FoodBank.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, the retailer recently honored first responders throughout Hendersonville and neighboring Asheville with goodie bags and $250 gift cards, recognizing their dedication during the recovery.

“Throughout the rebuilding process, we stayed connected with our customers and community leaders, ensuring this new store would meet their needs while maintaining the neighborhood market feel they know and love,” Robinson said.

“This grand opening and the revival of other local businesses prove that Hendersonville doesn’t just survive challenges – it thrives beyond them. The fact that we fully rebuilt rather than simply repair demonstrates confidence in this community’s future. This store represents the community’s determination to not just rebuild, but to build back better.”

Blending old, new

Prior to the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony, which took place outside the entrance, a bevy of workers attended to the final touches inside. Store manager Natalie Gardner embarked on one last store walk before the “Taste of Teeter” event to ensure everything was in order.

Gardner, an 18-year company veteran who managed the store both before the hurricane and during its rebuild, expressed admiration for everything accomplished.

“The fully rebuilt store features enhanced offerings including store-made pizzas, Murray’s Cheese, Starbucks, fresh cut fruit and full-service floral [department]. These additions elevate the shopping experience while maintaining our commitment to fresh, quality products and exceptional service,” she said.

“What will truly ‘wow’ customers is how these features work together to make grocery shopping more delightful – whether they’re grabbing a fresh-made pizza for dinner, selecting artisanal cheese for entertaining or picking up beautiful flowers to brighten someone’s day.”

Gardner said the store’s layout prioritizes the customer experience.

“We want to make it easy for shoppers to find what they are looking for while inspiring new culinary adventures,” she said. “Whether customers prefer to shop in person, online for pickup or have their orders delivered, this new store was designed to enhance each type of experience.”

She said the produce department sports a new look, including an expanded footprint, farm stand décor, overhead lighting and low-rise cases.

Changes in flow also are evident at the front end. The expanded self-checkout area features the latest technology, and two of the six stations are longer in order to accommodate shoppers with more items.

Gardner noted that the store’s partnerships with local producers, many of whom were impacted by Helene, are prominently featured in the Hendersonville store.

“Continuing these relationships as we all rebuild together is important to us,” she said. “We have maintained our partnerships with local suppliers like Lipman Farms, Spring Lake Family Farms and Harold Davis here in Hendersonville, Fresh From the Farm, as well as JMJ Tomato and New Sprout Organics in Asheville.

“These partnerships allow us to support the local farming community while providing our customers with fresh, quality products that reflect western North Carolina’s agricultural heritage. It’s one of the ways we stay connected to what makes this community resilient and special.”

Journey not over

While the Hendersonville store may have officially reopened, that doesn’t mean that Harris Teeter’s community involvement has ended.

“Harris Teeter aims to make a lasting difference in the communities we call home, and that commitment has never been more important than during Hendersonville’s recovery,” Gardner said. “We’ll continue to support hunger relief through our partnership with MANNA FoodBank and our food rescue program, which works with local organizations to donate surplus food.

“These initiatives help strengthen the fabric of Hendersonville as we all move forward together.”

It’s been a long eight months, but Gardner and her team are ready for shoppers return to the store.

“As I look back at what we’ve been able to accomplish, what stands out most is witnessing our associates’ excitement as they prepared to welcome back customers,” she said.

Gardner emphasized that these aren’t just employees returning to work – they’re neighbors reuniting with neighbors.

“Seeing that anticipation and genuine care for the relationships they’ve built over years of service really embodies what makes Harris Teeter ‘your neighborhood market.’ It’s a reminder that we’re not just rebuilding a store – we’re restoring connections that make a community whole.”

