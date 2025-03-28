Share via: LinkedIn

For 65 years, Harris Teeter has been a cornerstone of its communities, enriching the lives of customers and associates alike. Founded in North Carolina, the retailer has built its reputation on fresh, high‑quality products, innovative offerings and an exceptional shopping experience, earning its moniker – “Your Neighborhood Market.”

This commitment extends beyond the aisles, with Harris Teeter donating millions in food and funds to nonprofits each year, as well as providing associates with comprehensive benefits, wellness resources and career growth opportunities.

It all reflects Harris Teeter’s core purpose: enriching lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time.

From humble beginnings to regional powerhouse

The Harris Teeter story began in 1936, when W.T. Harris borrowed $1,500 to open his first Harris Food Store in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the principles of high-quality products, clean stores and superior customer service, Harris was a true grocery pioneer, opening the first air-conditioned supermarket and extending Friday hours until 9 p.m.

Just a few years later, Willis L. Teeter and his brother, Paul, opened their first Teeter’s Food Mart in Mooresville, North Carolina. On Feb. 1, 1960, these two successful ventures merged to form Harris Teeter Super Markets Inc., with 15 stores.

Today, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates and operates more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers across seven states and the District of Columbia.

Complementing its retail presence are distribution centers in Greensboro and Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Vision for future rooted in core values

Harris Teeter’s long-term vision focuses on continued growth and excellence, guided by its enduring core values of quality, service and community.

“Over the past 65 years, our success has been fueled by our associates, and it’s this foundation that will carry us forward,” said Tammy DeBoer, president.

“The reason we’ve experienced such consistent growth is because of the dedication and hard work of the people who make Harris Teeter what it is today – our associates, whether they’re in the stores, working in the warehouse, in the store support center, on the roads or anywhere in between.”

DeBoer went on to note the long tenures of many team members, a testament to the company’s positive work environment.

Looking ahead, Harris Teeter aims to adapt to the evolving grocery landscape while staying true to its core principles.

“While we innovate to meet the needs of the future, we’ll always keep our core values at the forefront of everything we do,” DeBoer said. “That means continuing to deliver fresh, high-quality products and providing a clean, efficient and welcoming shopping experience.

“Harris Teeter is built on a foundation of trust with our customers and as we evolve, we’ll maintain that trust by staying true to the things that matter most to them.”

Culture of adaptability

Harris Teeter’s success is due in large part to its ability to adapt and innovate. The company’s capacity to quickly adjust to changing circumstances has been crucial to its growth and market leadership.

“Having lean, nimble teams has been a key differentiator,” said Chuck Thompson, SVP of special projects and formerly SVP of merchandising. “Because we operate with a smaller, more agile structure, we’re able to make decisions quickly and implement changes without delay. This flexibility allows us to stay ahead of trends and meet the shifting demands of our customers.”

This adaptability is woven into the company’s DNA.

“Our history is steeped in innovation,” said Craig McKenzie, retired SVP of operations and a 40-year Harris Teeter veteran. “From the beginning, our founder introduced groundbreaking ideas, like being one of the first to keep stores open past 9 p.m. and to install air conditioning in our stores.

“These innovations were part of our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience, and we’ve carried that spirit of forward-thinking with us throughout our history.

“Ultimately, Harris Teeter’s culture of innovation thrives because we empower our associates to bring ideas to the table and act on them. We’re always looking for new ways to serve our customers better, and that adaptability is a hallmark of the Harris Teeter experience,” McKenzie said.

Unique identity

Harris Teeter’s identity rests on a foundation of high-quality products, exceptional customer service and a commitment to convenience.

“From our fresh, premium ingredients to the tailored shopping experience we provide – whether in-store, online or through pickup and delivery options – we prioritize our customers’ needs every step of the way,” said Dave Yandow, head of merchandising.

“Our dedication to these values has been central to our culture since the very beginning and continues to distinguish us in a competitive market.”

The strong connection between the grocer and its customers is evident in the way many refer to their local store as “my Harris Teeter,” demonstrating a sense of ownership and personal connection.

“This speaks to the strong community bond we foster, where associates are not only trained to meet customers’ needs but to exceed their expectations,” DeBoer said. “Our customers recognize and appreciate the exceptional service they receive, which is why they continue to return and shop with us loyally.

“Harris Teeter’s unique combination of quality, convenience and personalized care ensures that we remain a trusted grocery partner in the communities we serve.”

Harris Teeter was recognized on USA Today’s list of “America’s Best Customer Service” companies in 2025.

Maintaining competitive edge

Harris Teeter’s leadership team, past and present, has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing the best possible shopping experience.

“Our business continues to grow, thanks to our loyal shoppers as well as our hardworking associates who listen to our shoppers and provide them what they want – high-quality products at affordable prices, extensive selection … clean stores, modern conveniences and unique offers and promotions,” Yandow said.

“New competition is a constant in our business, and the markets where we operate comprise many vibrant communities with thriving economic climates and often have a growing population. For these reasons alone, it comes as no surprise that the grocery retail industry has seen and will continue to see increased competition.”

But as McKenzie noted, Harris Teeter is up to the challenge.

“Our team presses us to be better. In the end, this collective drive ultimately pushes Harris Teeter into the future,” he said.

