The National Grocers Association (NGA) has partnered with FMS Solutions for this year’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit (Oct. 20-21) and the inaugural FMS Profit Summit (Oct. 22-24), two events which feature sessions focused on policy, technology and profit strategies for independent grocers.

“NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit has been a must attend event for industry leaders to gather in Washington D.C., and participate in high-impact education, strategic meetings and advocacy,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “This year’s partnership with FMS Solutions will further enhance the event, delivering valuable insights and new experiences to independent supermarket leaders, while making it easier for busy owners and their teams to attend two great conferences in the same week.”

This year’s summit will begin on Monday, Oct. 20, at The Fairmont in Washington, D.C., with sessions focused on trends shaping the future of grocery retail, economic insights for independent grocers, innovation and a variety of other topics important to independent grocers.

The FMS Profit Summit begins on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at The Fairmont and is tailored for independent retailers wanting to refine their business strategies, stay ahead of industry trends and engage with like-minded peers focused on growth and innovation. Through insightful sessions, actionable strategies and meaningful networking, the summit delivers real-world takeaways to help businesses thrive.

“FMS is excited to bring the FMS Profit Summit to independent grocers this year following NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit,” said Robert Graybill, FMS CEO. “The Profit Summit is designed for independent retailers to sharpen their business strategies, explore emerging trends and gain practical strategies that will help bolster financial success.”

Click here to learn more and register for this year’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit.

Click here to learn more and register for this year’s FMS Profit Summit.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.

About FMS Solutions

FMS Solutions is a partner for independent retailers, delivering the FMS Advantage – a comprehensive suite of accounting, tax, finance, labor management solutions, and SaaS solutions and services. With decades of industry expertise and a legacy dating back to 1974, FMS empowers grocers with real-time, data-driven insights that turn everyday operations into strategic decisions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FMS has offices throughout North America and several global innovation centers.

