The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation has completed its four-day Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP).

Held June 1-5 at Cornell University, the program features a blend of learning experiences, lectures and collaborative group activities designed to develop and enhance leadership skills.

“ELDP continues to educate, inspire and empower talented professionals who are driving growth and innovation in an industry that is vital to the health and well-being of communities across the country,” said Chelsea Matzen, VP of the NGA Foundation.

“The NGA Foundation applauds PepsiCo for their longtime support of this critical program that gives rising professionals a meaningful edge in accelerating their career growth.”

The NGA Foundation EDLP, which sold out for the third year in a row, provided participants with opportunities to evaluate their interpersonal strengths, understand how their behavior influences workplace dynamics and gain expert guidance in conflict management. Attendees also explored key management benchmarks and benefited from individualized one-on-one coaching sessions.

The ELDP’s comprehensive agenda addressed the evolving demands of leadership in today’s business environment. Topics included strategic leadership approaches, real-world decision-making case studies, team management, workforce engagement, effective communication and the creation of personalized leadership development plans.

Two of this year’s participants were recipients of scholarships that supported their attendance at the program.

Kevin McCarthy of Fairplay Foods received the PepsiCo Leadership Scholarship, recognizing high-potential leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to inclusive leadership.

McCarthy began his journey with Fairplay Foods in 1984, playing an instrumental role in the company’s early growth. Throughout his career, he has been a driving force behind the development of hundreds of team members. Today he serves as the store director at the Oak Lawn, Illinois location – one of the highest-volume stores – where he leads a team of approximately 160 employees.

“PepsiCo is excited to provide this scholarship to Kevin McCarthy for this year’s Executive Leadership Development Program,” said Kent Montgomery, SVP, PepsiCo, Industry Relations North America. “The insights he gained through the program will elevate his already strong leadership capabilities and further position him as a key driver of innovation and growth at Fairplay Foods. We look forward to seeing how this opportunity propels the next chapter of his impressive career.”

Trisha Cahoy, owner of Cahoy’s General Store in South Dakota, is the recipient of this year’s Women Grocers of America (WGA) Scholarship.

Cahoy’s journey began in 2011 when she and her husband, Dan, returned to their hometown of Bonesteel, South Dakota, to reopen the community’s only grocery store that had been closed for two years. She currently oversees human resources for more than 115 employees across six retail locations in two states.

Cahoy is committed to supporting rural communities and preserving access to food and essential goods. Of the four grocery stores she has acquired, three had previously been closed, with each being the only store in its respective town.

“Trisha exemplifies outstanding leadership, and WGA is proud to award this scholarship to support her continued growth in the independent grocery industry,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president.

“Her unwavering dedication to rural communities and ensuring access to essential services highlights the true impact of her work, making this scholarship not only well-deserved, but deeply meaningful.”

2025 NGA ELDP graduates

Jonathan Iulo, Allegiance Retail Services;

Whitney Parse, Alliance Retail Group;

Sarah May, Alliance Retail Group/iPro Systems;

Madisen Gilbert, Associated Food Stores;

Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket Group;

Emily Detwiler, AWG;

Alatiel Barragen, AWG;

Caroline Cuzeau, Big Y Foods Inc.;

Trisha Cahoy, Cahoy’s General Store;

Hillary Uecker, Cahoy’s General Store;

Craig Neuens, Certco Inc.;

Ketih “KJ” Harnack, Coborn’s Inc.;

Chad Nellis, Coborn’s Inc.;

Joseph Cummings, Delaware Supermarkets;

William Mahan, Delaware Supermarkets;

Hamdy Shalabi, El Rio Grande;

Kevin McCarthy, Fairplay Foods Inc.;

Marley Goodloe, Fairplay Foods Inc.;

Eric Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket;

Ryan Nilsson, Geissler’s Supermarket;

Megan Kilroy, Gelson’s Markets;

Fernando Gomez, Gelson’s Markets;

Nathan Nelson, Kleins ShopRite;

Chris Masoner, KVAT Foods/ Food City;

Jason Hendrickson, KVAT Foods/ Food City;

Brent Vaughan, Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI);

Stephanie Johnson, National Grocers Association;

Mark Jerome, Price Rite Marketplace;

Antoinette Byrd, Price Rite Marketplace;

Marc Quartironi, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.;

Elizabeth Stubbs, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.;

Matt Molinaro, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.;

Steve Gida, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc.;

Steve Salarno, Wakefern Food Corp.;

Amber Stigliano, Wakefern Food Corp.;

James “Jimmy” Bohn, Wakefern Food Corp.;

Ronnie Allan, Woodman’s Food Market; and

John Carlson, Woodman’s Food Market.

