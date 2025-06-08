Share via: LinkedIn

Lacerta Group has announced a new innovation: Seal N’ Flip packaging. Coming at a time when food retailers and brands are focused on their bottom line, the Seal N’ Flip design is estimated to reduce packaging costs by up to 25 percent.

The new design places the lidding film on the bottom. Company officials noted that the result is a product-forward display that is eye-catching, elevates shelf appeal and is estimated to reduce the use of plastic by up to 50 percent.

The product, which will be available in August, is ideal for showcasing cut sandwiches, wraps, hoagies, snacks and other ready-made offerings.

According to the company, the design offers brands a visual merchandising advantage while maintaining the functional benefits that packaging film provides, such as tamper resistance, leak protection and a lower carbon footprint. For food processors and manufacturers focused on operational efficiency, Seal N’ Flip is a packaging line that minimizes material waste and integrates easily into current processes.

“Grab-and-go shelf real estate – especially in the refrigerated section – is highly competitive, so we designed the Seal N’ Flip packaging and stand to give brands a distinct edge,” said Craig Muldrew, Lacerta’s VP of marketing.

“By using the stand to position products vertically to feature our unique back-facing lidding design, prepared foods are front and center, creating a standout, premium look that speaks to the way consumers shop – with their eyes first.”

The introduction of Seal N’ Flip advances Lacerta’s broader vision to drive the food packaging industry forward by setting a new standard for innovation and environmental responsibility. Lacerta’s commitment to sustainability helps offer customers a pathway to achieve their ESG goals while benefiting from the company’s integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, speed to market and customer-first approach.

Officials at Lacerta noted that for retailers and brands who are seeking a specific look, the company can create customized packaging solutions in as little as six to eight weeks.

