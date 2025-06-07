Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The J.M. Smucker Co. has shared plans to close its facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, which manufactures products from the company’s Hostess brand, and consolidate operations into other facilities.

The J.M. Smucker Co. will close and pursue the sale of its Indianapolis manufacturing facility by early 2026.

“This decision continues the ongoing work to ensure our manufacturing network is optimized to mitigate costs and reduce complexity in support of the execution of our Sweet Baked Snacks strategy, which is focused on stabilizing the Hostess business and positioning it for long-term growth,” said Judd Freitag, SVP and general manager, pet and sweet baked snacks.

“Any decision that impacts our employees is only made after careful consideration. We appreciate the contributions of our Indianapolis employees, and we will support them through this transition.”

The company will provide additional information about the decision when it releases its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter results.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, The J.M. Smucker Co. owns and operates manufacturing facilities and offices across North America to ensure the quality production of its brands. Its brands include Folgers, Dunkin’, Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker’s, Hostess, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.

[RELATED: The J.M. Smucker Co. Promotes Brase To President, COO]