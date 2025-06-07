Share via: LinkedIn

At The Retail Conference and Golf Tournament, the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced the 20 recipients of the 2025 Retail Produce Manager Awards, recognizing their dedication to fresh produce, inventive merchandising, community engagement and exceptional customer service.

The 20 winners represent the produce industry to the consumer and work to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables for their banners and their communities. Their recognition would not be possible without the support of Robinson Fresh, according to IFPA.

The recipients are:

Christina Hills – Albertsons Companies Inc.;

Jonathan Peterson – Big Y Foods;

Robert McRee – Brookshire Grocery Co.;

Laurent Lavergne – Super 1 Foods;

Ashley Romano – Corner Market;

Ian Ayers – Darrington IGA;

Danilo Agmata – DeCA;

Kyle Miller – Friday Harbor Market Place No. 228;

Jacob Geer – Hannaford Supermarkets;

Ryan Vann – Harps Food Stores;

Matthew Chappell – Harris Teeter;

Tyler LaRue – Hy-Vee Inc.;

Ragan Brooks – KVAT Food Stores Inc. DBA Food City;

Catherine Gironda – MOMs Organic Markets;

Timmithy Rich – Price Chopper/Market 32 No. 131;

Shelby Hunnicutt – Schnucks;

Nicholus Mcardle – Sprouts Farmers Market;

Hamlet Sanntos – The Fresh Market;

Tami Hornshaw – The Goose Community Grocer; and

Mike Bawol – Tops Friendly Markets.



“This year’s honorees stand out for their ability to inspire trust, drive produce sales and bring healthy choices to life for shoppers every day,” said Joe Watson, IFPA VP of retail, foodservice and wholesale membership. “Their dedication drives not only department performance but also stronger, healthier communities.”

“We are proud to continue our support of this pivotal program that shines a light on the vital role produce managers play in driving fresh innovation and delivering an exceptional in-store experience,” said Jose Rossignoli, president of Robinson Fresh. “Their commitment to excellence directly impacts how consumers connect with fresh, healthy food every day.”

The winners will be recognized at IFPA’s 2025 Global Produce and Floral Show Oct. 16-18 in Anaheim, California, with five produce managers taking home the Grand Prize Winner award.

The IFPA awards program solicits nominations from anyone in the industry who knows a produce manager who is raising the bar on performance. More information is available on IFPA’s website.

