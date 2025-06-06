Share via: LinkedIn

The California Grocers Association Educational Foundation (CGAEF) inducted three industry veterans into its Hall of Achievement on April 10 in Anaheim, California.

In addition to honoring the inductees – Pete Van Helden, chairman and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets; Mary Crocker, sales account manager for Alta Dena Dairy; and Willie Crocker, retail director for Bimbo Bakeries USA – the awards gala raised more than $639,000 to help fund the foundation’s college scholarship and tuition reimbursement programs.

With the latest contributions, the foundation has secured $907,500 in scholarship commitments this year, bringing its total lifetime scholarship disbursement to approximately $11 million.

The foundation is offering more than 420 college scholarship opportunities to industry members and their dependents in 2025, further supporting future grocery leaders in their pursuit of higher education.

The Hall of Achievement recognizes leaders for their contributions to the grocery industry and within their communities. Citing their commitments to service and education, the CGAEF said Van Helden and the Crockers embody the tenets of the hall.

After building a successful career in the grocery industry, Van Helden returned to school at age 40 to pave a path for further advancement. Today, he leads Stater Bros. Markets’ charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities, which has provided $48 million to charities and causes.

Willie Crocker earned his degree while serving nine years in the U.S. Air Force. Together, the Crockers have been heavily involved in expanding educational opportunities for the grocery industry through The Illuminators and have supported charitable causes such as City of Hope, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Boy Scouts and Olive Crest.

“Pete, Mary and Willie are industry titans who have each dedicated their lives and careers to service and the betterment of their communities. They set a fantastic example for upcoming industry leaders,” said Ron Fong, president of the CGAEF.

“The grocery industry as we know it today has been shaped by each of their outstanding contributions.”

Also during the gala, the CGAEF presented the first CGA Rising Stars awards to recognize up-and-coming industry talent. Recipients included Teresa Blanco, Northgate González Market; Taylor Chappell, Anheuser-Busch; Dominic Olvera, Stater Bros. Markets; Joanna Perez, C&S Wholesale Grocers; Priyanka Vijay, Keurig Dr Pepper; and Chad Villanueva, The Save Mart Companies.

Jessica Jimenez of Gelson’s Markets, recipient of the foundation’s sixth annual $10,000 Legends of the Industry Scholarship, addressed the gathering, detailing how the industry’s support will help her fulfill her education and career ambitions.

Pete Van Helden with Cynthia MCCloud Ron Fong, CGA presenting award to Pete Van Helden Q&A with the honorees Willie and Mary Crocker, Pete Van Helden Victoria Corbin, City of Hope; Bob Reeves, Shelby Publishing Rebecca Calvin, Pete Van Helden, Stater Bros Pete and Tanya Van Helden, Stater Bros Rebecca Calvin, Stater Bros Rebecca Calvin, Stater Bros Rebecca Calvin, Stater Bros Willie and Mary Crocker Tyler Renaghan, and Brandon Hillier, Upside Pat Posey, WAFC Willie and Mary Crocker Ron Fong, CGA in the foreground, and Pat Posey in the background Willie and Mary Crocker with Pat Posey Cynthia McCloud, USC FIM