FMI – The Food Industry Association has announced the winners of the 2025 Store Manager Awards, honoring those in grocery retail who demonstrate outstanding leadership, elevate store performance and inspire teams across the industry.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the awards program, celebrating two decades of excellence in food retail management.

“For the past 20 years, FMI’s Store Manager Awards have paid tribute to store managers across the world,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. “It’s important for us to pause and recognize not only this year’s group of honorees but also the legacy of store managers serving this industry over the past two decades. Year after year, the stories of these store managers inspire and demonstrate the best of what food retail offers.”

FMI received more than 170 nominations from food retailers across the globe. Eleven finalists were selected and spotlighted on the association’s website.

During a live ceremony, Sarasin and Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer – retail, North America at The Coca-Cola Co., connected with each finalist and revealed the 2025 award recipients.

2025 Store Manager Award winners by category:

Category A (1–49 stores): Russell Blais, Roche Bros. Marketplace;

Category B (50–199 stores): Jason Johnson, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. (Food City);

Category C (200+ stores): Ramatoulaye Diallo, Jewel-Osco; and

Category D (International): Tahjae Welch, The MarketPlace Limited.

In addition, Heath Redman of Harris Teeter was named the “People’s Pick” recipient after garnering more than 1,300 votes through social media.

“This year’s honorees stand out not only for operational excellence but also for the powerful impact they make in their stores and surrounding communities,” Sarasin said. “They solve challenges with creativity, champion their teams’ tremendous contributions, and serve their communities with compassion. We are proud to celebrate each of our 2025 Store Manager Award recipients for all they have achieved.”

The 2025 Store Manager Awards are presented by The Coca-Cola Co.

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain.

FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry.

