Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Keasbey, New Jersey-based ShopRite has launched an integrated marketing campaign, “We Are Here,” spotlighting the family-operated businesses that form the heart of the brand and its deep-rooted ties to the communities stores serve.

Rolling out across a variety of media channels, including TV, radio, digital, print, social media and in-store, the campaign showcases a montage of images and stories. Viewers will see familiar faces – including the families who own and operate local ShopRite stores and are part of the Wakefern cooperative – alongside scenes of grand openings, charitable events, community food drives and other milestones.

“We Are Here” highlights ShopRite’s values of family, community, quality, freshness, variety, value and philanthropy.

“It’s the story of our ShopRite brand – which has always been about families serving families,” said Darren Caudill, chief sales officer at Wakefern Food Corp., the New Jersey-based and retailer-owned supermarket cooperative.

“When customers see the ads on television or hear them on the radio, we hope they recognize the unwavering commitment of our cooperative members to the people who shop in our stores and live in the communities where our stores operate.”

The campaign is already resonating in local markets and includes in-store and online activations and even a sweepstakes for customers. “We Celebrate You Here” – an online sweepstakes through ShopRite’s Facebook and Instagram platforms – thanked ShopRite customers by awarding one grand prize winner $2,500 in ShopRite gift cards and $100 gift cards to 20 second place winners.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

[RELATED: Wakefern’s Stigers Named USC’s 2025 Food Industry Executive Of The Year]





For More ShopRite News, View Our ShopRite News Page

More ShopRite News