At Harris Teeter, exceptional customer service is a core value and tradition passed down from its founders, W.T. Harris and Willis and Paul Teeter. From the very beginning, they made it clear customer satisfaction was not just a priority, but the backbone of how they ran their business.

Their commitment to providing the best possible experience for customers has been passed down through every leadership change over the years and continues to be a core value for Harris Teeter even after 65 years.

“We understand that outstanding customer service is not a one-time effort but a daily commitment. That’s why we prioritize it in everything we do, starting with how we train our associates,” said Tammy DeBoer, president.

“At the core of training for all new associates is an acute focus on customer experience. We emphasize the importance of personalized service and making meaningful connections with customers, and we work hard to ensure that each associate feels empowered to deliver on that promise.”

This commitment is reinforced by operational leaders who champion world-class service.

“We often speak about striving for world-class customer service, and that language is ingrained in the way we conduct business each day,” DeBoer said. “When we do store walks, it’s not uncommon for us to be stopped by customers eager to share stories of positive interactions with our associates or store managers.”

These interactions – whether a store manager going the extra mile or a simple act of remembering a loyal customer’s name – reflect the company’s culture.

“For 65 years, it’s been the foundation of our success, and we will continue to prioritize it as we move forward,” said Charles Jent, VP of operations.

People make the difference

DeBoer emphasized the crucial role of Harris Teeter’s associates.

“It really is about our people. Our people care so much about our brand,” she said. “To all of us, this is more than just a grocery store. It’s a team of strong associates who truly believe in our purpose of enriching lives and the role that we play in all our communities.”

“You will not find a more passionate group of people that come to work every day.”

Rory Snavely, VP of distribution and a 30-plus-year veteran at Harris Teeter, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the dedication of the Harris Teeter team.

“We have shared values and attitudes and behaviors. We put our customers and associates first,” she said. “When you come to a store, you can just feel the pride that everybody takes in being the best they possibly can be. There is a sense of belonging here that you don’t typically find at most companies.”

Harris Teeter’s leadership believes in empowering associates by connecting them to a deeper purpose.

“While our associates may be stocking shelves, bagging groceries or working behind the scenes in our warehouses, on the roads or support centers, we strive to remind them every day of the vital role they play in their local communities,” Snavely said. “We are more than just a grocery store; we are the heart of the community, where families come to gather ingredients to nourish their loved ones and, in turn, show their love through food.”

This sense of purpose is woven into everything Harris Teeter does, according to Martha Taylor, VP of human resources.

“We ensure that every associate, whether on the front lines or in a support role, understands how they contribute to this larger purpose,” she said.

This understanding transforms customer interactions, making them more than just transactions. “It’s not just about checking out groceries or stocking shelves; it’s about being a part of a customer’s story and helping make their day just a little bit better,” Taylor said.

“Our leaders play a crucial role in reinforcing the importance of our purpose and ensuring that it trickles down to every associate. By helping our leaders communicate this deeper meaning and creating a culture where every associate feels valued and understood, we inspire them to go above and beyond in their interactions with customers,” said Chuck Munn, VP of asset protection.

“Whether they are serving customers in our stores, delivering products or supporting operations behind the scenes, every individual at Harris Teeter plays a critical role in making our stores and our brand successful,” he said.

“By ensuring that each associate feels empowered, connected to the community and motivated by a shared purpose, we create a culture of service that enables us to consistently exceed customer expectations.”

