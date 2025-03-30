Share via: LinkedIn

Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish has introduced its first retail product: Par Baked Frozen Bagels. The New York City bagel artisans bring their iconic bagels to homes in a new ready-to-bake experience, with consumers finishing the partially baked bagels at home.

Zucker’s Plain, Sesame and Everything bagels launch this month at online retailers Fresh Direct and Goldbelly, and tri-state retailers Butterfield Market, Westside Market, select ShopRite New Jersey stores and more.

Zucker’s old-school baking process begins with the shop’s bagel recipe. Using unbromated, unbleached flours, NYC water and a hint of pure malt syrup, its bagel bakers kettle boil, generously seed and partially bake bagels in their rotating ovens, starting on burlap-covered boards and then flipping onto stone slabs. The bagels are then frozen to lock in their freshness. At home, consumers become the baker with minimal fuss: first they refresh the frozen bagels with water, and then finish baking in an oven or air fryer for 9-14 minutes.

“You no longer need to be in New York City to have the best bagel experience,” said founder Matt Pomerantz, a lifelong New Yorker who’s been in the bagel business for more than 30 years. “Our par baked bagels are not your average frozen bagel; with the finest natural ingredients and traditional process, I’m proud of the bagel craftsmanship we established when we opened our first shop in Tribeca in 2007, and thrilled to share our baking traditions.”

Zucker’s Par Baked Bagels are sold by the four-pack in Plain, Sesame and Everything. The bagels ship nationwide by the dozen and in a classic brunch package on Goldbelly. A portion of sales will benefit The Bowery Mission, with the goal of ending hunger in NYC.

About Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish

Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish is a New York City bagel shop with seven locations across Manhattan, recognized by USA Today and Fox5NY as the borough’s best bagel. Zucker’s ships bagels, brunches and a bagel and schmears club nationwide with Goldbelly and also offers local catering. The team also provides wholesome breakfasts daily to hungry New Yorkers in need with The Bowery Mission.

