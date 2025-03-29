Share via: LinkedIn

The J.M. Smucker Co. is continuing its work to re-energize the iconic Hostess brand by introducing a new marketing campaign. Created in partnership with PSOne, Publicis’ Power of One solution for The J.M. Smucker Co., creatively led by BBH USA, “We Speakie Snackie” is designed to bring a fun, playful new voice to the snacking world.

Hostess has been part of pop culture for over a century, but in a crowded snack aisle it needed a fresh way to break through. “We Speakie Snackie” is a brand platform that turns Hostess treats into a language of their own, making snack time more “fluffie,” “cakie” and fun.

The campaign will launch with animated OLVs, social media, radio and a strategic Spotify partnership, engaging snack lovers where they already are.

Big cultural activations will roll out throughout the year, including the Munchie Mobile activation leading up to April 20, bringing Speakie Snackie to one of the biggest snacking moments of the year.

The campaign embraces witty, irreverent, snackable content on billboards, social, in-store and digital platforms, all while showcasing the legendary Hostess lineup, including Twinkies, Ding Dongs and HoHos.

The revitalization of an iconic brand like Hostess isn’t a new journey for Smucker, which has a proven playbook that marries brand truth and cultural relevancy with its consumer-first approach. This playbook has helped support leading brands like Jif and Milk-Bone, revitalized iconic brands like Meow Mix and Folgers and established new favorites including Cafe Bustelo and Uncrustables.

“At Smucker, we have a disciplined and proven marketing playbook that allows us to reimagine the role our brands play in culture and make them even more relevant to today’s consumers,” said Smucker CMO Gail Hollander. “We put the consumer at the center, marrying the consumer truth, cultural truth and brand truth to deliver experiences that are authentic to the brand, while bringing consumers positivity and joy – something they increasingly desire today. The work we’ve done with Hostess is a perfect example of how this model comes to life, and I can’t wait to bring this campaign to current fans and new ones alike.”

Erica Roberts, chief creative officer at BBH USA, added, “Hostess brand has made the language of snacking as fun as snacking itself. Twinkies, Zingers, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos – these are all words and phrases that have found their way into culture, and it’s time we reclaim them as our own. ‘We Speakie Snackie’ is setting out to do just that in a fun, cream-filled, chocolate-frosted, uniquely Hostess kinda way.”

