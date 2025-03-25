Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Schnucks Markets Inc. has begun remodeling its store at 202 Eastwood Drive in Mahomet, Illinois.

The project is expected to be completed this fall. Schnucks acquired the 38,000-square-foot location, which has 74 employees, in 2020.

The store will remain open daily during the renovation, and customers can continue to use Schnucks Delivers through Instacart.

Highlights of the remodel will include:

Expanded deli with new hot cases;

Picadeli salad bar;

Relocated fresh sushi area;

Relocated liquor department with an expanded beer selection and new refrigerated cases;

Replaced flooring, ceiling and lighting throughout the store;

Updated décor throughout the store;

Upgraded refrigeration throughout produce, dairy, frozen and meat departments;

An upgraded floral department;

New self-checkouts and checkstands;

Renovated bakery department with new doughnut fryer; and

Expanded vestibule.

“We’re anxious to bring our customers an updated and improved shopping experience in time for the holidays,” said David Bryan, store manager.

“In the meantime, shoppers can continue to count on the Mahomet Schnucks team to deliver high levels of friendly customer service during renovations.”

[RELATED: Schnucks Donates $112K To Support The Urban League]

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnucks Markets Inc. is a third- and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer that operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. It has nearly 12,000 employees.

According to Forbes’ 2024 rankings, Schnucks is the 203rd largest privately-owned company in the U.S. and the 13th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks Markets annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries.

For More Schnucks News, View Our Schnucks News Page

More Schnucks News