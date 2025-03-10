Share via: LinkedIn

Schnucks Markets Inc., in partnership with its customers, donated $112,000 to support the Urban League through the fifth annual “Round Up at the Register.”

The campaign ran Feb. 5-18, with customers donating $97,364 and Schnucks providing an additional $14,636.

Customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations in the St. Louis area supporting the nonprofit Save Our Sons and Save Our Sisters programs. Roundups at Schnucks stores in other markets support the Urban League chapter in each respective area or the National Urban League.

“The work of the Urban League aligns perfectly with our community pillar of workforce development as well as our overall mission to nourish people’s lives, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

“I acknowledge the spirit of our store checkers. It’s because of them and the generosity of our customers that we are able to announce this gift today.”

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Michael P. McMillan expressed gratitude for the continued support.

“These funds will directly impact our Save Our Sons and Save Our Sisters programs, helping individuals gain the skills, training and support they need to achieve economic independence,” he said.

“We are deeply thankful to Schnucks, their dedicated teammates and the generous customers who make this campaign a success year after year. This partnership exemplifies the power of community coming together to create real opportunities for those who need them most.”

About Schnucks Markets

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third- and fourth-generation, family-owned retailer that operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin with about 12,000 employees.

According to Forbes’ 2024 rankings, Schnucks is the 203rd largest privately-owned company in the U.S. and the 13th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

