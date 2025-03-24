Share via: LinkedIn

Colombia is set to deliver 130 million pounds of avocados during the 2025 spring-summer traviesa season. Maturing orchards, strategic investments in region-specific rootstock and a growing shift toward East Coast ports are driving Colombia’s role as a year-round supply partner for the expanding U.S. market.

Year-round harvest

Main season (September-February): Recently concluded with a 50 million-pound contribution to the U.S.

Traviesa season (March-August): Expected to add 130 million pounds in 2025, with peak arrivals from late April into May, continuing through August.

U.S.-Colombia trade relationship

Beyond Colombia’s growing avocado exports, U.S. agricultural exports to Colombia also play a critical role in fortifying bilateral trade ties. According to USDA data, sectors like grains, soybeans, cotton and other commodities have seen sustained growth in exports to Colombia over the past decade.

This mutual exchange underscores the interconnectedness of agricultural markets between the two nations:

Expanding market access: Trade agreements have fostered lower tariffs and improved market access, benefiting U.S. commodities flowing into Colombia.

Diversification: Rising Colombian avocado exports to the U.S. complement robust U.S. ag exports to Colombia, creating a balanced agricultural partnership.

Sector growth: Enhanced infrastructure – like expanded port facilities – facilitates efficient logistics on both sides, making two-way trade more seamless.

Steady growth and industry collaboration

Since USDA import approval in 2017, Colombia’s avocado growers have expanded their certified acreage and modernized packinghouses. The country’s tropical climate and targeted rootstock development contribute to consistent volumes, premium fruit quality and a reliable supply cycle. The USDA’s April 2024 Avocado Market Overview further highlights rising U.S. avocado consumption – quadrupling over the last 25 years – creating ample room for additional suppliers like Colombia.

“As U.S. avocado consumption continues to grow, diversifying supply sources with options like Colombia is essential to meeting consumer demand and ensuring the category’s long-term success,” said Manuel Michel, managing director of the Colombia Avocado Board (CAB).

“Over the last 25 years, avocado consumption has increased from 2.1 pounds per capita to 9.2 pounds per capita, with 76 percent of households now purchasing avocados. The Colombian avocado industry is still developing, but through collaboration and a commitment to best practices, growers are focused on delivering the quality and eating experience that consumers expect.”

Tailored rootstock and tropical advantages

Colombian avocado growers are using region-specific rootstock to maximize resilience against pests, disease and climate fluctuations. This focus on quality helps the country continuously improve yields, a key factor in achieving the projected 130 million pounds for the traviesa season.

“It feels like the start of a new era,” said Brock Becker, CAB secretary and importer director at Mission Produce. “After years of gradual production growth and industry learning, we are making significant progress in developing confidence with the Colombian origin that benefits both retailers and consumers.”

Promotional opportunities

The Colombia Avocado Board offers promotional support for retailers and distributors looking to expand or enhance their avocado programs. As the traviesa season unfolds, CAB encourages buyers to tap into Colombia’s East Coast shipping routes, varied fruit sizes and collaborative marketing potential.

