Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Whole Foods Market opened a 43,617-square-foot store March 13 at 1745 South Easton Road in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The Doylestown store’s product assortment includes more than 500 locally sourced items from the Mid-Atlantic region, each meeting Whole Foods Market’s quality standards.

“My family and I have called Doylestown home for almost 20 years, and I am excited to help bring the first Whole Foods Market location to this community,” said Joseph Greenlee, store team leader at Whole Foods Market.

“From fresh produce to specialty items sourced from Pennsylvania and across the Mid-Atlantic, this store is a reflection of the incredible food community in the region. We look forward to providing Bucks County with excellent service and a wide selection of products that meet our high standards for ingredients and sourcing.”

Opening morning, customers enjoyed complimentary coffee from Backyard Beans and snack bites from Aaji’s. The first 300 shoppers in line were given a limited-edition Doylestown tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, featuring offers of up to $100.

Additionally on opening morning, Whole Foods Market provided a food donation to Manna on Main Street. The nonprofit previously received a refrigerated van from the company, which makes regular surplus food pickups from stores to help prevent food waste.

Both donations are part of Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program, which aims to enhance the ability of local food rescue organizations to transport food to areas facing the greatest need. Each donated van has the capacity to rescue more than 1 million pounds of food, equating to more than 866,000 meals per year.

Find more information on the features and product assortment in the new Doylestown store here.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market Donates First Electric Food Rescue Van In Austin, TX]





For More Whole Foods News, View Our Whole Foods News Page

More Whole Foods News