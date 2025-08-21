Share via: LinkedIn

The Save Mart Companies celebrated a store grand reopening Aug. 20 at 2595 Geer Road in Turlock, California.

The location, which opened in 1972, offers an elevated shopping experience featuring locally-sourced everyday items, expanded fresh meat and produce departments, upgraded digital pickup services and a larger wine and spirits selection.

“We’re excited to bring Turlock an even better shopping experience while staying true to the local values our customers know and trust,” said Daniel Moore, group VP of operations at The Save Mart Companies.

“This reopening is our way of saying thank you to a community that’s supported us for more than 50 years.”

The grand reopening kicked off with free bags of groceries for the first 100 customers who made a purchase.

Save Mart leadership and local dignitaries gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, while the company contributed $7,500 in charitable donations to five local organizations: Turlock Hornets Youth Cheer, Turlock Unified School District, SCOE Homelessness and Food Insecurity Resources, Turlock Community Theatre and Turlock Gospel Mission.

Opening day featured events with longtime local partners, including a special tasting station from Sunnyside Farms Ice Cream and a grocery bagging competition between Turlock’s police and fire departments that raised additional funds for Operation Blue Santa and Random Acts of Kindness. All bagged groceries and $1,000 in gift cards were donated to the CSU Stanislaus Warrior Food Pantry.

The celebration continues throughout August with family-oriented programming, including the Turlock Moms Club’s “Snack to School Showdown” on Aug. 23, plus additional product sampling and special Friday giveaways.

Through Sept. 16, shoppers will find exclusive offers, including five times loyalty points on qualifying purchases and a $40 discount for first-time online pickup orders. And the store continues to offer seniors 5 percent savings every Tuesday and discounts for Stanislaus State students with valid ID.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington.

The company’s philanthropic nonprofit, The CARES Foundation, provides resources for children and families and has donated more than $5 million to local communities.

