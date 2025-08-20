Share via: LinkedIn

BRdata is set to hold its annual conference, BRdata World, Sept. 14-18 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Long Island, New York.

An annual gathering focused on education and technology best practices for the grocery retail industry, BRdata World gathers retailers, wholesalers, service providers and tech partners to learn, share and network.

This year’s conference will have a focus on artificial intelligence technology in grocery, where attendees can learn how AI can streamline pricing, forecasting, ordering and customer personalization and the steps to get started.

The event also will feature more than 70 sessions on the latest advancements in grocery technology; industry leader and peer led sessions including IGA President and CEO John Ross and NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara; pre-conference activities; and post-show off-site networking and comprehensive training days.

The keynote speaker for BRdata World will be Shaun Peet, NASCAR pit crew coach, chief kindness officer and speaker. Peet will present “12 Second Culture,” highlighting how retailers can transform their teams’ potential into performance by adopting NASCAR strategies that foster inspiration and drive collaboration.

“I am an ardent believer that intention, abundance and inspiring human brilliance are the key ingredients to building championship culture. Now I work to bring companies together like high performing NASCAR pit crews,” Peet said.

To learn more about the conference and how to register, visit brdata.com/brdata-world-2025.

About BRdata

With a legacy dating back to 1979, Melville, New York-based BRdata has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge software solutions that empower retailers to thrive in a dynamic market. It has a comprehensive suite of retail products, designed to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and drive profitability.

BRdata also partners with the National Grocers Association (NGA) on its Independents Insights, a an independent-centric cloud-based program that allows users to see item, category and basket trends among independents nationwide to more easily determine what items are trending, selling or not selling.

Independent Insights also assists vendor partners in helping grocers merchandise and provide volume-based deals through data focused exclusively on independents, rather than being amalgamated with all grocers.

