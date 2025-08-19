Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

eGrowcery and Birdzi have begun a partnership aimed at integrating their technologies to deliver enhanced value for grocery retailers nationwide.

“This partnership with Birdzi represents another step forward in our mission to help retailers engage shoppers at every point in their buying journey,” said eGrowcery CEO Patrick Hughes.

“By integrating our omnichannel platform with Birdzi’s personalization engine, we’re giving retailers the tools they need to build trust, drive bigger baskets and create lasting customer relationships.”

This collaboration will empower retailers to combine eGrowcery’s unified commerce platform with Birdzi’s personalization and customer engagement tools, enabling grocers to deliver tailored shopping experiences, boost shopper loyalty and drive growth in engagement and revenue.

Partnership benefits for retailers:

Personalized shopping journeys: Retailers can leverage AI-driven insights to deliver 1:1 offers and recommendations, increasing basket size and customer retention.

Seamless integration: The combined solution simplifies operations, integrates with existing POS and back-office systems and accelerates the deployment of digital and in-store technologies.

Actionable shopper insights: Retailers gain clear visibility into customer behavior, enabling data-driven decisions and more effective marketing campaigns.

Enhanced customer engagement: The partnership enables real-time, personalized promotions and loyalty rewards, improving the overall shopping experience.

“Collaborating with market-leading partners like eGrowcery allows us to make our customers’ jobs easier and their businesses more successful,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Birdzi. “Together, we’re delivering scalable, efficient and tailored solutions that empower retailers to inspire loyalty and deliver curated experiences to every shopper.”

[RELATED: eGrowcery, Red Pepper Partner To Boost Customer Engagement]