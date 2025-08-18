Share via: LinkedIn

SpartanNash is expanding its Supermercado Nuestra Familia banner with the addition of a store this fall in Topeka, Kansas.

Set to open in November at 29th Street and California Avenue, the location will be the banner’s fifth and the first in the Sunflower State.

Totaling about 50,000 square feet, the store will offer a full-service Hispanic grocery experience for the Central Highland Park, Highland Crest and Oakland neighborhoods in southeast Topeka.

Launched in 2013, Supermercado Nuestra Familia is focused on quality, convenience and community, offering an assortment of fresh fruits, vegetables, dried chiles and spices.

Aguas frescas and horchata can be found alongside the fresh-cut fruit; meat is sliced fresh in the full-service carniceria; and tres leches cakes, gelatins and flans are prepared daily.

The cocina features fresh cheeses, creams and handmade favorites like tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice. Shoppers also can find freshly-made corn and flour tortillas in the tortilleria, along with other everyday grocery staples.

“The brand-new location reflects the tastes and traditions of Topeka’s vibrant Hispanic community. Shoppers will enjoy exceptional service from our associates and a terrific assortment of authentic Hispanic grocery items,” said Djouma Barry, SpartanNash’s SVP and chief retail officer.

“And as we welcome Topeka associates into our food solutions company, we’re eager to integrate them into our ‘People First’ culture and provide them with the tools and training for success.”

In April, SpartanNash opened the fourth Supermercado Nuestra Familia in Omaha, Nebraska.

The company will announce a grand opening celebration for the Topeka store in the coming weeks.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges.

The company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce and household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family portfolio of products.

On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores.

