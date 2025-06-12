Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, marked its 10th annual Feedys Awards by honoring a select group of food banks, volunteers, community leaders and Food Lion employees who make an impact in their communities.

This year’s honorees were recognized for their outstanding efforts and commitment to addressing food insecurity and helping nourish neighbors across the grocery retailer’s 10-state footprint. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.

“That’s why we’re passionate about ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve. During a time when so many families face food insecurity, we are grateful to join forces to provide fresh, nutritious food to our community. The work of our associates and feeding partners is instrumental in our efforts to transform lives and feed families who are food insecure, and we are honored to demonstrate our appreciation and celebrate their meaningful contributions.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032.

Here are the recipients of the 2025 Feedys Awards:

The Food King Feeding Partner Award

The Agape Center New River Valley in Christiansburg, Virginia

This award honors a feeding partner that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger relief programming and community involvement.

Since its founding in 2019, The Agape Center New River Valley has grown from a single partnership to a network of 25 partner churches and 10 local businesses,. By purchasing and remodeling an old school building, The Agape Center New River Valley has created a multi-purpose facility that distributes food and provides clothing, household goods and life skills education. Their growth has expanded from serving 175 families a month to more than 400. It has the distinction of being the only FDA-approved food bank in Christiansburg, Virginia.

The Lion Heart Volunteer Award

Joseph Goodyear, director of the Livingstones Tabernacle-House of Bread in Hampstead, North Carolina

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger relief projects. Since 1999, under Goodyear’s leadership, Livingstones Tabernacle-House of Bread has distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food, offering nourishment and hope to neighbors in need. The organization provides food, clothing, appliances, social services and vehicles to help families rebuild their lives. Whether he’s driving the church van to pick up donations or mentoring volunteers, Goodyear leads by example, creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued and united by a shared purpose.

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award

Freshouse

This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger relief projects. For many years, Freshouse supported communities through the annual spring Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign. Freshouse provides fresh oranges, custom-printed bins and branded bags at no cost. To date, Freshouse has donated more than $85,000 to Food Lion Feeds, translating into thousands of meals and hope for those in need.

The Store that Roars Motivational Award

Food Lion at 5210 George Washington Hwy. in Grafton, Virginia

This award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store employees, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger relief projects. With a team of associates committed to fighting food insecurity, this store sold more than 7,000 Holidays Without Hunger boxes during Food Lion’s holiday campaign, the highest total among all stores. In 2024, the store led the region in volunteer hours, supporting mobile pantries and hand-delivering groceries to more than 200 families in underserved neighborhoods. Its ongoing partnership with the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, including numerous box-packing events, continues to bring help to families in need.

The Meg Ham Caring for Our Communities Award

Kathy Whicker, direct store delivery receiver at the Food Lion at 7760 North Point Blvd. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

This award honors a Food Lion employee who demonstrates skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger relief projects. Whicker was recognized for her efforts to combat hunger in her community, including volunteer work with organizations such as Second Harvest of Northwest North Carolina, where she coordinates Food Lion volunteers for events.

Whicker also volunteers in teaching kitchens, contributes to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Christmas Backpack Event and has played a key role in hurricane relief, supported food pantry events at Winston-Salem State University and participated in hunger awareness initiatives.

Special One-Time Good Neighbor Award

Kay Carter, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, North Carolina

This award honors an individual who has gone above and beyond to support neighboring feeding partners impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene. When the storm caused the near-total loss of MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, led by Carter, stepped up.

Three days after the storm, truckloads of food, water, containers and donations from national manufacturers were in route to Western North Carolina. Thanks to Carter’s leadership, more than 750,000 pounds of food and essential supplies were delivered to the region. Her team also provided clothing, baby formula, cleaning supplies and other critical items.

Through her advocacy, Carter rallied national vendors, organized food drives and secured corporate donations, ensuring that MANNA could continue its mission of feeding and uplifting its neighbors in the region.

For More Food Lion News, View Our Food Lion News Page

More Food Lion News