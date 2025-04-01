Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Food Lion Feeds’ seventh annual Orange Bag campaign, in collaboration with customers, provided the equivalent of more than 14.8 million meals to address food insecurity.

The campaign, which ran from Feb. 26-March 18, benefits Feeding America and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Through this initiative, customers help address food insecurity by supporting access to nutritious food for those experiencing hunger.

To support the effort, customers purchased specially marked orange bags or contribute cash donations in-store or online via Food Lion To Go. Customers could also use the digital keypads at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the campaign.

Since 2019, this annual campaign has collectively supported 33 food bank locations across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. A total of 25 million meals have been provided through the sale of specially marked orange bags and cash donations. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“Ending hunger is a mission that requires strong collaboration, which is why we’re grateful for partners like Food Lion who are helping us ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive,” said Casey Marsh, chief development officer, Feeding America.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than one in four people in the U.S. participate in at least one food and nutrition assistance program each year. Participation in these programs has increased from the previous year, indicating that more people and families may be experiencing financial difficulty or facing hunger. Despite budgeting and saving to put food on the table, many neighbors need extra support to access food and essential resources.

The charitable food sector remains a critical support for families who are working to overcome challenges with accessing food. More than 47 million people (one in seven), including more than 13 million children (one in five), in the U.S. were living in food insecure households in 2023. Food Lion Feeds’ partnership with Feeding America ensures neighbors across their 10-state operating area have access to nutritious food.

“Thanks to the support of our customers, we are once again proud to share the impact the orange bag campaign is making to nourish our communities,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.

“We are committed to doing our part because everyone deserves access to nutritious food. This annual campaign makes it easy for customers to help provide nutritious meals to their neighbors in need through our collaborating partner food banks.”

[RELATED: Food Lion Feeds Achieves Donation Goal Of 1.5B Meals]





For More Food Lion News, View Our Food Lion News Page

More Food Lion News