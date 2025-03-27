Share via: LinkedIn

Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, has achieved its goal of providing 1.5 billion meals to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves across its 10-state footprint.

This goal was achieved through a collective effort and combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; associate volunteer hours; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s food rescue program.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 to reduce food insecurity in the towns and cities Food Lion serves and committed to donating 500 million meals by 2020. After reaching its goal 18 months early, Food Lion Feeds set a new goal of providing 1 billion more meals by the end of 2025.

Reaching this milestone 10 months early was made possible through in-store retail campaigns, including pin pad donations, as well as the support of customers. Additionally, Food Lion Feeds and its charitable foundation donated more than $4 million in the last four years toward disaster relief during hurricanes and other emergencies. These efforts accelerated the support for families in need and early achievement of the milestone.

Food Lion Feeds’ new goal will double its efforts to-date and provide 3 billion meals by 2032. This next milestone highlights Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to providing immediate hunger relief and addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The organization plans to expand its work with sustainable solutions for future generations, including culinary skills training, workforce development, teaching gardens and nutrition education, empowering neighbors to grow their own food, helping them achieve self-reliance and break the cycle of food insecurity. These initiatives collectively address food insecurity and foster long-term solutions for healthier, more resilient communities.

Additionally, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will donate $1 million, equivalent to 10 million meals, through its upcoming spring grants, kicking off the renewed efforts.

“We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham.

“We are honored to support the towns and cities we serve in meaningful ways. We appreciate the support of our customers, associates, feeding partners and vendors in helping us provide 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. While this milestone is significant, our work is not done and we are committed to further nourishing our neighbors to help set them up for success in life.”

To celebrate this achievement and recommit to its mission, Food Lion Feeds will host food distribution events in seven towns and cities through its “Thanks-A-Billion” tour. Food Lion employees will volunteer at each event, preparing and distributing boxes filled with nutritious food to increase access.

