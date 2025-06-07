Share via: LinkedIn

As summer begins, Wisconsin is promoting June Dairy Month, a statewide celebration honoring the dairy farm families who care for their animals, steward the land and produce world-class milk and dairy products that are enjoyed around the world.

“This June, we invite everyone to discover the dedication, innovation, and legacy that define Wisconsin dairy,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

“Whether you’re visiting a farm, enjoying a dairy breakfast or simply adding Wisconsin cheese to your grocery cart, you’re supporting hardworking families who’ve made this their life’s mission.”

More than 60 dairy-focused events are scheduled across Wisconsin this June, offering the public a firsthand look at the farms and families that power the state’s $52.8 billion dairy industry. These gatherings highlight the people, products and passion that make Wisconsin America’s Dairyland – a title earned through generations of dedication and world-renowned dairy craftsmanship.

Discover

Farm breakfasts, open houses and community events allow families to visit local farms, meet dairy farmers and learn how animal care and land stewardship are core to everyday life on its state farms. Many farms have been in the same family for generations – blending traditional values with modern innovations to ensure a strong future for Wisconsin agriculture.

Taste

Wisconsin dairy products provide unmatched quality and flavor. From award-winning cheeses to fresh milk and ice cream, every product reflects the expertise and care of family-owned farms and skilled cheesemakers. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recommends visiting a local creamery, ice cream shop or a favorite cheese counter to taste award‑winning cheese and other nutrient‑rich dairy foods – or attend a breakfast to learn more about its state’s traditions.

Support

When a customer purchases Wisconsin dairy, they are doing more than enjoying world-class products – they are supporting an industry that fuels local economies and sustains more than 120,000 jobs across the state. Each gallon of milk and wedge of cheese represents the dedication of farm families who care about their cows, land and communities. By choosing Wisconsin products, customers can help sustain this legacy for generations to come.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit WisconsinDairy.org/June-Dairy-Month, or for recipes, pairing ideas and inspiration for summer celebrations, visit WisconsinCheese.com.