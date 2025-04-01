Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Marquez Brothers International Inc., a San Jose, California-based family-owned company that produces and distributes authentic quality branded Hispanic foods, has reached an agreement to acquire Hato Potero Farms, owner of YoGusto brand, a drinkable yogurt brand based in the southeastern United States.

The move marks a milestone in Marquez Brothers International’s mission to expand its product offerings and strengthen its presence in the U.S. food market.

YoGusto’s different products consist of lactose-free milk, chocolate milk, sour cream and cheeses. The brand, which has been in business for more than 25 years, operates a plant in Clewiston, Florida, and a distribution center in Miami, with about 70 employees.

“This acquisition [of Hato Potero Farms and its YoGusto brand] fits our strategy of focusing and growing in the Hispanic food categories and will allow us to continue growing our core business by strengthening our position in a rapidly growing market that is gaining space in mainstream consumption,” said Gustavo Marquez Jr., CEO of Marquez Brothers International Inc.

“We are excited about the acquisition of YoGusto, a drinkable yogurt brand that complements our leading flagship brand El Mexicano in the category. This acquisition will expand our production capabilities and distribution on the East Coast and allow us to take YoGusto nationwide.”

About Marquez Brothers International Inc.



Marquez Brothers International is a multinational food company operating in two countries (USA and Mexico) with seven manufacturing facilities, 18 distribution centers and more than 1,200 employees.

Its food products include packaged cheese, creams, yogurts, meats, desserts, rice, beans, jalapeños, cookies, sauces, condiments, spices, pastas and beverages, among other items.

MBI’s brand portfolio includes El Mexicano, as well as Rancho Grande, San Juan, Autlan, Casero, La Toña, Saborcool, Marquez Family and YoGusto.

[RELATED: NGA Offers Recommendations To Help Address Egg Shortage]