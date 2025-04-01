Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Albertsons Cos. has introduced a new limited edition collection of lemon-inspired Own Brands products to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Available through May 9, customers will find lemon-flavored candy, cookies, pretzels, chips, popcorn and sparkling water from the grocer’s private label brands – Signature Select, Overjoyed and Soleil. Presented in unified packaging across brands, these spring products are promoted through a “Burst of Flavor” marketing campaign and available online and in Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Vons and Tom Thumb.

“At Albertsons Cos., we put our customers at the center of everything we do to create customers for life,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos.

“By investing in our Own Brands and introducing innovative products, we’re adding value and excitement for our customers. This spring, our new Own Brands lemon-inspired offerings add variety and novelty to our customers’ weekly shopping routines, inspiring them to explore and try new products and create new moments of delight.”

The lemon-inspired products can be found across store departments, including bakery, deli, frozen and floral. Shoppers will see an array of citrus treats from Overjoyed, featuring lemon flavored wafer rolls, mini cookies, sandwich sugar cookies and madeleines. For those seeking a snack, the Signature Select brand boasts new flavors including Lemon Potato Chips, Lemon Pepper Cashews and Raspberry Lemon Crispy Rice Treats. Additionally, Soleil offers two sparkling water flavors.

Promoted through the company’s email, social and digital channels as well as in-store signage and weekly print ads, the “Burst of Flavor” marketing campaign features a vibrant color palette spotlighting the star ingredient – lemon – alongside a medley of other fruits.

Looking ahead, Albertsons Cos. is also planning seasonal programs for the fall and winter, each with a festive twist.

Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands portfolio includes household names such as Signature Select, Overjoyed, O Organics, Open Nature, Lucerne, Primo Taglio, waterfront Bistro, Soleil and Value Corner. Shoppers can find Own Brands products exclusively at Albertsons Cos. stores.

[RELATED: Albertsons Cos. Pledges To Donate 1.5B Meals By 2030]





For More Albertsons News, View Our Albertsons News Page

More Albertsons News