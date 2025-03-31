Share via: LinkedIn

Harris Teeter will return as the sole presenting sponsor for the 48th annual Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Harris Teeter has served the Charleston community for nearly half a century,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. “We’re thrilled to return to the Cooper River Bridge Run as the sole presenting sponsor and are eager to celebrate another great race week.”

As the third largest 10K in the U.S., the Cooper River Bridge Run will welcome thousands of runners on April 5 to make the trek from Mount Pleasant into Charleston.

Race participants are encouraged to visit the Health & Wellness Expo on April 3-4 to receive race packets and to visit the hundreds of vendor booths for free samples and giveaways, including booths from Harris Teeter vendor partners and the Harris Teeter photo booth at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

On race day, among the more than 30,000 racegoers, look for “Team Teeter” – the hundreds of Harris Teeter’s employees and running partners – as they “Get Over It” and encourage others to embrace a healthy lifestyle and prioritize community involvement. Hundreds of additional Harris Teeter employees will dedicate more than 600 total volunteer hours to make the race a success.

“The Cooper River Bridge Run team looks forward to our partnership with Harris Teeter every year,” said Cooper River Bridge Run Deputy Director Mark Cellars. “The Harris Teeter ‘volunTeeters’ who work alongside us, bring an enthusiasm and pride for the event that makes every race more fun and impactful than the last.”

Harris Teeter operates nearly 20 stores throughout the Lowcountry and has active partnerships with dozens of local nonprofits, as well as provides financial support to schools in the area through its Together in Education program. Harris Teeter has also donated millions in food and funds to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Harris Teeter thanks its vendor partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Gallo, Pepsi (Gatorade), Cigna, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, ZOA Energy, The Fresh Wave, Kindling, Congo Brands, Flowers Bakery, Campbell’s Snacks, Kitu Life (Super Coffee), Delicato, Riboli, Siggi’s, So Good So You, Lifeway Foods Inc., Waterloo Sparkling Water, Ricola, Charleston Coffee Roasters, Ceebo Brew Co. and Charleston Specialty Foods for making Harris Teeter’s Presenting Sponsorship possible.

