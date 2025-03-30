Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) has introduced its Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Induction into the Candy Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors in the confectionery industry.

The new class will be formally inducted during the association’s annual event, Oct. 23-26, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees are:

John Brooks Jr., Adams & Brooks Inc.;

Jim Dodge, Mars Wrigley;

Mike Farley, Goetze’s Candy Co. Inc.;

Robin Gutridge, Raley’s Supermarkets;

Betsy Harris, HWY Partners;

Tom Rosenberger, Sheetz Inc.;

Eric Schmoyer, IRCA Group Americas;

Sherrill Taylor, Burdette Beckmann Inc. (Posthumous);

Lynn Wieland, Spangler Candy Co.;

Dennis Williams, National Convenience Distributors; and

Andrew Young, HWY Partners.

“Congratulations to the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” said NCSA President Byard Ebling. “We are excited to honor this exceptional group of individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing and shaping the confectionery industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and formally inducting them into the Candy Hall of Fame this October in Orlando.”

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Registration for the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available at a later date.

About the NCSA

The National Confectionery Sales Association, formed in 1899, is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring. The NCSA administers the Candy Hall of Fame and the Kettle Awards. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971, and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry. Established in 1946 by industry publisher Don Gussow, the Kettle Awards annually recognize a deserving individual working within the U.S. confectionery manufacturing industry.

[RELATED: NCSA Names 2024 Candy Hall Of Fame Inductees]