In honor of Earth Month, Natural Grocers is partnering with Rodale Institute for its annual Ladybug Love campaign.

A leader of the organic movement through national advocacy efforts and rigorous product standards, Natural Grocers is encouraging its communities to pledge to protect beneficial insects and further Rodale Institute’s mission to help farmers adopt regenerative organic agricultural methods.

For more than 77 years, Rodale Institute has advanced organic agriculture through science, proving that “healthy soil = healthy food = healthy people.” With over 33 active research projects across 12 sites, it is a global leader in regenerative organic research and solutions.

This year’s Earth Month fundraising efforts will benefit Rodale Institute and its Farmer Training Programs – immersive, full-time programs that train farmers in organic practices and offer a pathway to careers in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production.

“We’re honored to be chosen as a cause supported by Natural Grocers and its customers,” said Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Tkach. “When shoppers invest their hard-earned dollars in the Institute’s work, they’re supporting small family farms, improving the environment and growing the body of scientific research that equips farmers to adopt regenerative organic practices.”

“Natural Grocers’ Ladybug Love campaign raises awareness about the crucial role beneficial insects play in our food supply and regenerative farming,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers.

“It’s fitting that this year’s campaign supports Rodale Institute because its groundbreaking research and farmer-support programs drive meaningful change in agriculture and food production. Through the generosity of our customers and Rodale Institute’s commitment, we can help launch or refine careers in organic agriculture. We are grateful to our customers for sharing our passion to protect beneficial insects, the land and our planet.”

Customers can take or renew their Ladybug Love pledge online, committing to avoiding chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their homes, yards and gardens while supporting 100 percent organic produce. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in April for Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000 ) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1-30 ;

(up to ) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from ; Customers can donate $1 , $5 or $10 at the register to support Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs from April 1-30 ;

, or at the register to support Rodale Institute’s Farmer Training Programs from ; For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 22-24 , Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute;

, Natural Grocers will donate to Rodale Institute; {N}power members who make or renew their pledge from April 1-15 will receive $5 off their purchase from April 22-24 ; and

will receive off their purchase from ; and {N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and sticker with any purchase from April 22-24 .

Through April 26, customers are invited to count the ladybugs hidden throughout the pages of Natural Grocers’ good4u Health Hotline magazine (Vol. 93) for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter, customers must fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 26. A drawing will determine the winner from all correct entries.

Earth Month

Throughout April, Natural Grocers will continue to celebrate Earth Month by sharing regenerative living insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards. The celebration culminates in a three-day Earth Day event, April 22-24, featuring special discounts, giveaways and sweepstakes.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition of the Health Hotline at a local Natural Grocers store.

