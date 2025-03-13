Share via: LinkedIn

Natural Grocers is expanding its frozen seafood aisle with its new private label product: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mussels.

Sustainably rope grown in Chile’s waters, the whole-shell mussels are fully cooked, containing protein and other nutrients. The organic mussels are the latest addition to the Natural Grocers Brand Frozen Seafood line, joining wild-caught cod and wild-caught shrimp selections.

“Whether you’re a seasoned seafood lover or just dipping your toes in, these blue-shell mussels make it effortless to enjoy restaurant-quality flavor at home – without the hassle or high price tag,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers.

“Our commitment to quality starts with our supplier, whose roots are anchored in ocean stewardship, traceability and sustainability. They oversee every step of the process – from the farms to custom-designed transport vessels. The mussels are rope-grown on a custom-built pier at their dedicated facility, promoting maximum freshness, less stress on the mussel meat and a cleaner final product. This meticulous attention to detail upholds our rigorous standards that define all fish and seafood products at Natural Grocers.”

The attributes of its organic blue shell mussels are Best Aquaculture Practices Certified and include no artificial flavorings, additives, preservatives or synthetic colors. The mussels are Certified Organic, non-GMO and are high in protein and low in fat (per serving).

Since its launch in 2016, its private label has grown to feature more than 800 high-quality products available at Natural Grocers stores. Recent additions to the private-label line include Organic Coconut Water, with more products on the way such as three new varieties of Natural Grocers brand chips.

