Continuing its expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Joe V’s Smart Shop has opened a store at 7700 Samuell Blvd. in Dallas, the second location in the city and 12th in Texas.

Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop works to reduce costs throughout its operations and passes those savings on to customers. It carries fresh, high-quality products such as produce, in-store cut meats, tortillas, breads and sushi made daily

“We’re thrilled to open another Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, and our partners [employees] are eager to serve our new neighbors,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B’s chief operating officer.

“The store allows us to serve more Texans and provide this dynamic community a shopping experience with the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace.”

To mark the opening, Joe V’s Smart Shop announced gifts of $30,000 to area nonprofits, with $10,000 each going to St. Luke Community UMC Food Pantry, the Wilkinson Center EEC Food Pantry and Inspired Vision Compassion Center.

In addition, Joe V’s Smart Shop donated a book vending machine stocked with more than 500 free books to Frank Guzick Elementary School.

Launched in 2010, Joe V’s Smart Shop has more than 2,300 employees across 12 stores in Dallas and the Houston area.

Last June, Joe V’s Smart Shop opened its first location in Dallas, the first outside the Houston area, at 4101 W. Wheatland Road. The brand also announced plans for a store in Irving, which is expected to open in late 2025.

As a multiformat retailer, H-E-B operates Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores. It also operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state.

