Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has begun a partnership with payments company Forage to allow SNAP EBT recipients to use their benefits to buy groceries in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The partnership offers convenience and flexibility for SNAP recipients, while also enhancing accessibility for those with disabilities, caregivers with limited time to shop and families in food deserts with limited transportation options.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can log in to the DoorDash app, add their EBT cards as a payment method and shop online for eligible items.

The integration also allows users to check their EBT balance at checkout and use multiple payment methods to cover non-SNAP items.

“Forage was founded on the belief that everyone deserves convenient access to healthy, affordable food,” said Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO. “By facilitating online SNAP transactions with partners like Southeastern Grocers, we’re closing the gap for underserved communities and providing essential groceries directly to their doorstep.”

Forage and SEG’s partnership will serve more than six million Americans across the Southeast who have SNAP benefits.

