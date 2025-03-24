Share via: LinkedIn

Earth Day (April 22) is the perfect time to highlight the benefits of organic produce and how it plays a crucial role in sustainability. With growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly choices, organic produce presents a great opportunity to meet demand while also supporting sustainable agriculture.

Why organic matters

Organic farming works hand in hand with nature to produce safe, healthy food while preserving the environment.

Unlike conventional methods, organic agriculture reduces carbon emissions, minimizes water and land usage and eliminates synthetic pesticides and fertilizers that can harm ecosystems. Choosing organic produce isn’t just about eating healthier – it’s an investment in the planet’s future.

As consumer awareness of sustainability grows, so does the demand for organics. A strong organic produce section can help drive overall department sales, with the potential to exceed 10 percent of total sales.

However, many stores struggle to allocate enough space to match organic growth. If sales have slowed, it may be time to reevaluate the organic footprint and ensure merchandising strategies align with customer demand.

Merchandising strategies for success

A common debate in grocery retail is whether to integrate or segregate organic products. The key is differentiation; regardless of approach, clear signage, pricing and packaging are essential to guiding shoppers toward organic options.

Another strategy is to focus on key organic categories that consistently perform well, such as fresh herbs, leafy greens, bananas and bagged apples. And to help reinforce a commitment to sustainability, display the number of organic options available each day.

Consistency key

One of the biggest challenges with organic produce is inconsistency in supply and pricing. Some stores test organics but pull products from shelves if they don’t sell immediately, leading to customer confusion and lost sales.

Instead, consider building an organic section around high-volume staples like salads, berries and carrots. Advertising these products weekly and maintaining a pricing strategy that keeps them only slightly above conventional alternatives can encourage repeat purchases.

In addition, prioritizing the “Dirty Dozen” – a list of produce items most affected by pesticide use – on the organic side can attract health-conscious shoppers.

How Crazy Fresh can help

Crazy Fresh provides retail partners with flexible pack options that allow them to build a strong organic selection without increasing shrink.

Offerings include whole cases, splits, wrapped products, value-added cuts, fresh clamshell herbs and multiple-label options on key commodities like berries, salads and juices. The Crazy Fresh team focuses on expanding organic opportunities, ensuring that stores can offer a diverse selection without excess waste.

Organic farming has been around for generations. Today, it continues to gain momentum as more consumers prioritize sustainability and health.

By expanding organic offerings in the produce department, retailers can drive sales, increase customer satisfaction and contribute to a healthier planet.

Let’s work together to make organic produce a focal point in-store – not just on Earth Day, but every day.