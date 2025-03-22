Share via: LinkedIn

K-VA-T has implemented SymphonyAI’s CINDE Connected Retail platform to deepen customer insights across all key business functions, including supply chain, merchandising, shelf planning, assortment and promotion optimization.

With CINDE Connected Retail, K-VA-T is expanding its customer data-driven operations with greater speed to insights at scale internally and in collaboration with its CPG supplier ecosystem.

With SymphonyAI software, K-VA-T tracks its loyal shoppers to increase satisfaction and engagement. As K-VA-T continues to expand its market presence with new store openings, CINDE Connected Retail provides AI-driven shelf planning that helps to attract and retain shoppers in the new locations. Across the company’s operations, the marketing team relies on SymphonyAI software to create marketing campaigns that best engage shoppers.

For category managers, K-VA-T uses CINDE Connected Retail shopper insights dashboards across categories in weekly business review meetings. In vendor meetings and category planning, K-VA-T and its suppliers collaborate using CINDE Connected Retail to identify key business drivers within each category and create promotions designed to deepen shopper engagement and achieve category goals. K-VA-T is also integrating CINDE Connected Retail into strategic category reviews to make data-driven decisions on assortment strategies.

“We are pleased to continually deepen our strong, strategic partnership with SymphonyAI as we progress in our data-driven AI journey,” said Dan Glei, EVP of merchandising and marketing for K-VA-T.

“SymphonyAI focuses explicitly on aligning with us across all our business processes to achieve our strategic performance goals and be a strong business ally. CINDE Connected Retail provides our category management, marketing, and vendor teams the shopper data-driven insights they need to meet business goals and give shoppers the selection and offers they value most.”

The SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform and AI SaaS products give retailers a flow of data and insights to strengthen retail operations from the supply chain to the shelf. SymphonyAI’s connected retail software breaks down operational silos so retailers can make swift, optimal decisions confidently without blind spots. Through a source-agnostic data onboarding framework, the SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform provides AI-powered insights across critical functions, including customers, sales, promotions, assortment, space, supply chain and real-time shelf and store conditions, for efficiency and profitability at every level.

“At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the market with AI-driven retail insights. K-VA-T’s embrace of the CINDE Connected Retail platform shows how innovative retailers can use sophisticated capabilities for speed to insights that meet shopper and business priorities,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. “We continue to invest aggressively in predictive, generative and agentic AI to revolutionize retail for innovators like K-VA-T.”

