The Sioux Honey Association Co-op, in partnership with Food City, participated at the Coalition For Kids after-school program alongside a group of about 50 children during an interactive lesson on honey and honeybee pollination on March 12.

The event at the Johnson City, Tennessee, nonprofit was part of a broader effort to make a record donation of honey by the Sioux Honey Association Co-op, a beekeeper-owned group of 175-plus beekeepers, that was joined by Food City to donate two-and-a-half tons of Sue Bee clover honey to three child-focused organizations: Coalition for Kids; Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville; and Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia.

The honey will be used as part of meals and snacks for after-school programs, organizers said. The donation of 540 cases (with 6,480 bottles of honey) was divided evenly among the three nonprofits.

“It’s a ton of honey – actually about two-and-a-half tons,” said Kevin Hueser, president and CEO of the Sioux Honey co-op. “But it will go fast; it should certainly be gone before the three-year expiration date for honey passes.”

Children at Coalition For Kids learned about worker bees, drone bees and queen bees, as well as how honeybees help pollinate everyday foods, such as almonds, melons and avocados.

To demonstrate the pollination process, children played “honeybees” with yellow cotton balls while other students portrayed “flowers” by holding cups filled with different colored glitter. The children learned how honeybees carry pollen from flower to flower, and how cross-pollination happens as pollens mix.

“It was a fun exercise for our after-school kids,” said Randy Hensley, executive director at Coalition for Kids. “And the honey donation will help with snacks for the kids in our after-school programs.”

Chris Mitchell, president at Mountain Mission School, said, “As a beekeeper myself, I understand the importance of this process of nature; honeybee pollination is an essential part of the food production process.”

The donations to the three child-focused organizations are just one of several donation efforts planned by the Sioux Honey Co-op in 2025. More donations will be coming later this summer following the honey harvest season.

“As beekeepers, we are passionate not only about our honey, but also about giving back to the communities we serve,” said David Coy, a third-generation Sioux Honey Co-op beekeeper whose family tends to beehives in Perkinston, Mississippi, and Hebron, North Dakota.

