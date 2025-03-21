Share via: LinkedIn

Milam’s Markets’ foundation was laid in 1984 in a Piggly Wiggly store at the corner of Red and Bird roads in Miami. The store is still in operation, and five more have opened over the 40-plus years since then.

Kristie Milam Guzman, chief marketing officer and director of real estate for Milam’s Markets, is a fourth-generation member of the founding family and daughter of CEO Max Milam. She spoke to The Shelby Report about the family-owned company and its operations.

Tell me about your stores.

Milam’s Markets is a family-owned business that began with my grandfather, “Pop,” who worked for the grocery wholesaler Malone & Hyde after serving in the Air Force.

Pop wanted independent retailers to succeed and grow their businesses. He did whatever he could to make sure his customers and retailers could have the resources needed to be competitive and successful in the marketplace.

Pop learned a lot about the Miami community during this time and his dream was always to own his own store. Upon retiring, he asked his son, Allen, to gain hands-on grocery experience so they could start a business together.

After years of preparation, they opened the first Milam’s Markets in 1984 in the Red Bird Shopping Center as a Piggly Wiggly franchise before transitioning fully to the Milam’s name.

Over the years, we expanded to six locations in Dade County: Miami Springs, Coconut Grove, Sunny Isles Beach, Pinecrest and two in Coral Gables. Each store is unique, designed to fit its neighborhood and prioritizes a welcoming shopping experience.

How’s business? Have you announced plans for new stores or remodels of existing stores?

We are incredibly grateful for our longtime customers and the new ones we meet every day. While we haven’t announced new store openings or major remodels, we are always looking for opportunities to grow. We continually invest in our stores, ensuring they remain inviting, well-stocked and aligned with our customers’ needs.

We’re always focused on improvement – whether it’s expanding product selection, refining our fresh departments or introducing specialty items.

We recently introduced Japanese A5 Wagyu beef and have expanded our non-alcoholic beverage offerings, such as zero-proof liquors and premium seltzers. Listening to our customers and evolving with their preferences is a constant priority.

Are you using technology in your stores to help team members be more efficient/effective and shoppers have a better experience?

We believe that human connection is at the heart of great service. While some retailers are embracing automation, we prioritize face-to-face interactions – a warm smile at checkout, a team member bagging groceries or someone assisting you in the aisle.

These moments build relationships, and we see them as essential to our customer experience.

Tell me about your shopper base and demographics around your stores. Operating in an area with a large Hispanic population, do you cater to it with products or marketing programs?

Miami is a beautiful melting pot of cultures, and we reflect that in our stores. We carry a diverse assortment of products to meet the needs of our customers – whether it’s specialty ingredients, dietary preferences or international flavors.

Our goal is to make every shopper feel at home and part of our family. We are grateful to serve a diverse and ever-growing customer base in Miami.

Congratulations on 40-plus years in business. What would you say you are known best for in the marketplace?

We strive to create a shopping experience that feels welcoming, familiar and like home. Our focus is on quality, service and variety – from a fresh and vibrant produce department to a premium meat and seafood selection, along with a broad grocery assortment.

More than anything, we are known for exceptional customer service – we do whatever we can to get the products our clients are looking for.

How do you support the communities in the areas where you operate?

As a small business, our priority is consistent, meaningful local support over large sponsorships. We provide year-round donations to schools, food banks and local causes.

Additionally, we run five in-store fundraising campaigns annually, supporting organizations such as food pantries, children’s hospitals, disability programs and homeless services. Over the past four years, these efforts have raised over $700,000 – a testimony to our customers’ generosity and community spirit.

Who is your primary wholesaler? How do they help you stay competitive?

Rather than relying on a single wholesaler, we’ve built long-standing relationships with a variety of vendors, including many local ones.

This gives us greater flexibility in sourcing unique products and responding to customer demand faster than large chains, which must supply dozens or even hundreds of stores at a time.

We read that you offer organic produce as well as organic products across the store. Are you noticing your customers paying more attention to their health these days?

One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen is an increased focus on protein, not just from customers but from brands themselves. Many products now highlight their protein content on packaging, reflecting a growing desire to try and reach recommended protein intakes for a day.

There are lots of Milam’s family members working in the business. What are the joys and challenges of working in a family business?

Our family has a deep sense of values and morals, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to work together. It’s special to be able to share this business with family, knowing that we’re all working toward the same goal.

Of course, we don’t always agree, but we respect each other’s perspectives and communicate openly to make the best decisions for the company. At the end of the day, we are a family first – and that foundation is what keeps us strong.

Tell us a little about you and your history with the company.

I have been with Milam’s Markets for 12 years, working in accounts payable, human resources and finance before transitioning into marketing. I took on the marketing role after recognizing a need and developing a passion for it.

Over the years, I’ve built valuable relationships within our local communities and with other independent retailers across the country, exchanging ideas and learning best practices.

One of my favorite aspects of my role is engaging with customers, listening to their feedback and ensuring their experience exceeds expectations.