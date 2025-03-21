Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Dunnhumby has introduced an offering within its retail media ecosystem, partnering with Osmos, a specialist in advanced ad-serving technology on the dunnhumby Retail Media Platform.

This integration comes at a time when retailers are seeking to maximize the value of their retail media networks. By incorporating Osmos’ capabilities into its current retail media offering, dunnhumby offers retailers a spectrum of capabilities needed to build, scale and optimize their retail media businesses.

“In today’s highly competitive retail environment, retail media represents a significant opportunity for increasing revenue and driving growth,” said Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby’s president of the Americas.

“Many retailers and brands struggle to know where to start when growing their retail media business. Dunnhumby can help retailers at any point in their retail media journey, providing tools and expertise to accelerate growth.”

An omnichannel retail media solution

The dunnhumby Retail Media Platform comprises product modules and workflow support to enable audience, inventory, advertiser/agency demand and measurement management for different levels of in-store and online maturity. Dunnhumby’s Retail Media Platform includes advanced ad-serving capability from Osmos for rapid deployment of new retail media businesses and operating complex omnichannel networks.

Designed for omnichannel campaigns, Osmos integrates shopper behavior, store inventory and predictive AI to optimize targeting and media spend. The platform uses in-store transactions and long loop data for more precise targeting, personalized marketing campaigns and optimized media spend across multiple channels including in-store.

The new partnership with Osmos enhances dunnhumby’s ecosystem by providing clients with:

Rapid deployment: retailers can launch a retail media business and generate revenue within six to eight weeks;

retailers can launch a retail media business and generate revenue within six to eight weeks; Simple integration: the Retail Media Platform seamlessly connects with existing marketing and advertising systems;

the Retail Media Platform seamlessly connects with existing marketing and advertising systems; Complete picture: retailers and brands can track revenue, manage inventory, and view consolidated performance reports in one place; and

retailers and brands can track revenue, manage inventory, and view consolidated performance reports in one place; and Centralized and streamlined operations: customizable automated order systems and intuitive workflows.

The company’s team of retail experts will be exhibiting and demonstrating its portfolio of AI powered retail and brand solutions during Shoptalk Spring 2025 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

[RELATED: Dunnhumby Unveils AI-Powered Assortment Solution]