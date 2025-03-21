Share via: LinkedIn

Karen Howard has served as CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health Association in Washington, D.C., since its inception in 2014. She has championed causes such as defining the term “natural,” promoting quality manufacturing, ensuring traceable sourcing, advancing regenerative farming, advocating for sustainable practices, addressing nutrient deficiencies and propelling vitamin D research and education.

She also has worked to make the consumer’s voice heard and advocate for diversity in the natural products industry. Howard has four decades of experience in healthcare policy, government relations and organizational leadership and is the author of “Upset is Optional: Say Goodbye to Unnecessary Suffering” (March 2024).

Below, she talks about topics ranging from inexplicable decisions by the FDA to what role grocers can play in helping consumers make healthier choices to what is expected to be achieved at upcoming “Table of Truth” dinners.

Your association supported the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health & Human Services. Walk me through some of the issues you are hopeful will be addressed during the current administration with his confirmation. What are the “systemic challenges in healthcare and nutrition policy,” as mentioned in your press release?

We find ourselves in regular conflict with the priorities of HHS and, in particular, FDA. We pushed hard for approval of a health claim that vitamin D3 could reduce preterm birth, in this case by 60 percent. They argued we did not control how study participants sunbathed.

It defies logic, we stated, that these women, who were accessing public health care, taking public transportation, often had multiple children and multiple jobs, would have the time to spend an hour plus in the midday sun, with 50 percent of their skin exposed and no sunscreen. The response was, “Science does not recognize common sense.”

Efforts to define “health” are nonsensical. Supplements that are high in phytonutrients (plant-based), like those effective for eye and immune health, are not deemed healthy because they do not contain “vitamins and minerals.” Honey, a natural sugar that has proven health benefits, is not natural; juice, however, is.

Perhaps under this administration, we can explore how to modernize the definition of disease and revisit structure-function claims so that consumers can more easily understand the impact of the supplement they are taking.

Finally, the HHS Secretary speaks directly on the topic of food, [including] his concerns on pesticide residue in school lunches and a backward food pyramid. We are advocating for inclusion of vitamin D3 for SNAP beneficiaries. These are issues for the Department of Agriculture. Apparently, that’s not going to stop HHS from moving forward. Let progress happen where it happens.

Our readers are primarily grocers and their wholesalers (as well as product manufacturers, brokers, distributors, etc.). Grocery stores play a big role in the food most of us eat. While there are stores that specialize in organic/natural foods, of course, what can mainstream grocery stores do to encourage shoppers to make healthy/healthier choices when shopping?

Changing consumer purchase patterns is all about carrots; in this case, organic carrots, not sticks. Using the plethora of monthly “health” campaigns – February is Heart Health Month [for example] – offers a natural education platform with marketing materials available for public consumption.

Sampling is always a hit, and bringing in local practitioners to do short and pithy presentations is another creative opportunity. We should all be taking lessons from the natural and organic stores.

Can technology (apps, smart carts, digital shelf labels, etc.) encourage shoppers to make healthier choices, in your estimation?

There is a sector of consumer that will embrace this immediately. That said, this will take time. And we are in a race with social media when it comes to education and attention.

Social media is personally curated, fast and accessible. Our shelves are vast and varied. Certifications are confusing, shoppers are pressed for time and, I suspect, creatures of habit. There is nothing more frustrating than going to a grocery store you don’t know.

Organic/natural foods typically cost more than traditional foods. Is there a growing number of Americans that realize paying more for food now could prevent health issues in the future (the “food as medicine” school of thought)?

We know that a growing number of people, including the young and affluent, are paying for organic, which is now a $60 billion industry.

It’s believed the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increased interest in health and wellness, and growing concerns about the environment are driving the increase. Education campaigns that utilize health practitioner expertise and data-driven information are wonderful.

Nomenclature can cause confusion; “Food As Medicine” is a good example. It has multiple meanings, including prescribed medical-tailored meals. “Codifying” food is tricky.

Remember the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s attempt to define the word natural? We watched the implosion of the association after completion of our own 18-month effort, which led us to conclude it was not doable.

In your opinion, how is food’s role in health best communicated, especially to younger generations that have the opportunity to impact their health for years to come?

I’m waiting for AI to advance enough to create a transparent bot that will reveal how to spot a bogus product and highlight how food and supplementation can change your life.

In the meantime, we are doing all we can to educate consumers – online, in print and through broadcast and social media – and to tell the story of health and wellness.

The topics and technology change with the times, but the goal remains the same – educate, educate, educate.

Tell me more about the “Table of Truth” dinners that will be held in conjunction with industry conferences this year.

Organic & Natural Health has never shied away from discussing the difficult issues. There are major challenges to the dietary supplement and food supply chain. There are competing political challenges at both the state and federal level. There are bad actors inside our own tent. There are disagreements among fellow trade associations.

These small, curated salon dinners are designed to speak to the work we are doing and engage in candid conversations about what we can and cannot control. In some ways, they are abbreviated strategic planning sessions. They are confidential and therefore brutally honest. They can also be very creative.

You have a rich background in jobs involving health; what are your primary duties at the Organic & Natural Health Association? What are your greatest joys and greatest challenges in your current role?

My focus is simple. I work with our board of directors to curate a membership that represents quality companies of high integrity to create a supply chain that honors Earth’s resources. I shepherd consumer education campaigns that empower people to make the best choices for their families. And I use my advocacy background to affect meaningful, long-term change in the healthcare system.

My greatest joy is our consumer education campaigns, especially those supporting health disparities in minority or underprivileged populations. My second joy would be our face-to-face gatherings. You can feel the change happening when we are together. My challenge is always resources, but I never tire of asking for money when it’s a good cause. We are small but we are united, and that makes us mighty.