Share via: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

The Fresh Market held a grand opening for a new store in Algonquin, Illinois, marking the grocer’s eighth storefront in the greater Chicago-area and its fourth opening in the last five months.

Local officials from the local chamber of commerce, village government and Northern Illinois Food Bank representatives were on hand to celebrate the opening of the 27,000-square-foot store. Invited guests joined the store team in the ribbon cutting.

In celebration, The Fresh Market made a $2,000 donation to the Northen Illinois Food Bank. The Algonquin store will be the fifth The Fresh Market store to make food recovery donations to the food bank.

The first 500 guests through the doors received special The Fresh Market “Algonquin” reuseable gift bags and were treated to live classical music performed in-store. Additionally, guests who attended the opening early were able to experience The Fresh Market’s cracking of an 80- pound wheel of parmesan cheese.

“The greater Chicago-area has presented us so many fantastic opportunities, and we’re excited to bring our brand of impeccable hospitality to our new guests here in Algonquin,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson.

“The Fresh Market shopping experience is unlike any other in retail, and I truly believe the community will resonate with what we have to offer, from our carefully curated selection of local and global products to our nationally recognized guest service.”

New customers can discover a range of quality products. In addition, they can enjoy The Fresh Market’s ready-to-eat restaurant selections such as in-house smoked pit barbecue featuring brisket, ribs and pork and hot and fresh pizza made with artisanal crust, sauce made with Italian-grown crushed tomatoes and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Opens First Spirits & Wine Store In Ponte Vedra Beach, FL]