The Fresh Market opened its first Spirits & Wine store March 7 in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

The new Spirits & Wine site is located adjacent to The Fresh Market’s store and features a wide selection of premium spirits, wines and craft beer, as well as assorted mixers, snacks, glassware and wine by the glass. Customers can expect more than 7,000 square feet of retail space highlighting a curated range of spirits including bourbon, whiskies, rums and vodkas, alongside a comprehensive wine selection ranging from European to domestic offerings, craft beers and chilled beverage coolers.

“The opening of our Spirits & Wine store is an incredible opportunity to expand on our popular beverage program,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson.

“Our guests already trust us to provide the highest quality ingredients and finest flavors from around the world. Now, with our Spirits & Wine store, they can enjoy the same impeccable hospitality paired with our new, top-shelf beverage offerings to help make their shopping experience extraordinary.”

About The Fresh Market Inc.

Voted No. 1 in three categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 in “Best Grocery Store Bakery,” “Best Grocery Store Deli” and “Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods” and recognized for three years in a row as the “Best Grocery Store in America,” The Fresh Market provides customers with time-saving meal solutions and unique ingredients for any occasion. Greensboro, North Carolina-based The Fresh Market operates more than 165 grocery stores in 22 states across the U.S. and one Spirits & Wine store.