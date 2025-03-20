Share via: LinkedIn

Hannaford Supermarkets recently honored Diana Darling as its Store Manager of the Year.

Darling, who manages the Hannaford at 295 Forest Ave. in Portland, Maine, was selected from 189 store managers throughout New England and New York.

Darling has nearly 40 years of retail experience, first joining Hannaford in 1987. Prior to taking the helm at the Forest Avenue store, she served as a deli manager at the same location and later became the store manager at the Falmouth, Maine store.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as Store Manager of the Year, but I wouldn’t be successful without my team,” Darling said.

“I’m so grateful for the tremendous work of my associates and business partners who ensure we deliver excellence for our customers and support our community.”

Darling was recognized for her compassionate leadership, customer-focused approach, associate engagement and dedication to creating a welcoming environment for everyone in her store.

“Diana leads with integrity, courage and humor,” said Iris Ayotte, director of operations at Hannaford Supermarkets. “She has had a profound impact on the lives of associates and customers in her store and her community.”

Noted amongst her accomplishments is Darling’s commitment to breaking down language barriers for customers and associates. This impact extends beyond the Forest Avenue store to others within the greater Portland area.

“We’re extremely grateful for Diana, and our entire team of store managers, for their commitment to excellence and their dedication to demonstrating great leadership, integrity and care for our associates and our customers,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations at Hannaford Supermarkets.

“Our people are what make Hannaford such a welcoming place to work and shop.”

In addition to naming its overall Store Manager of the Year, Hannaford recognized store managers within each of its 13 districts across its five-state market area.

The district Store Managers of the Year are listed below:

Eastern Division (Maine and New Hampshire):

District 1: James Redman (Caribou, Maine);

District 2: Tim Perry (Bridgton, Maine);

District 3: Clint Rackliff (Augusta, Maine);

District 4: Diana Darling (Portland, Maine);

District 6: David Couture (York, Maine);

District 7: Gregg Stryer (Bedford, New Hampshire); and

District 19: Jeff Goff (Alton, New Hampshire).

Western Division (Massachusetts, New York and Vermont):

District 8: Mike Eastman (Williston, Vermont);

District 9: Ed Basso (Voorheesville, New York);

District 10: Jerrica Frenza (South Glens Falls, New York);

District 18: Frank Terzigni (Modena, New York);

District 20: Tiffany Thibault (North Brookfield, Massachusetts); and

District 22: Cheryl Rondenelli (Utica, New York).

Each Hannaford Store Manager of the Year is recognized for their stand-out leadership and communication skills; work to motivate others and implement key change initiatives; ability to create a safe and open environment for associates and customers; and ability to provide effective two-way feedback, tools and learning opportunities to ensure associate growth and development.

