Hy-Vee raised $1.3 million in 2024 in support of Hope For The Warriors through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that provide services to help post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Hope For The Warriors,” said Dawn Buzynski, assistant VP of communications for Hy-Vee.

“Since 2014, we’ve worked alongside the Hope staff to raise awareness and provide resources for post-9/11 veterans and active military. Our goal has always been to honor their service and sacrifice by supporting them through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives that truly make a difference.”

The donations to Hope For The Warriors continue to be used to fund a variety of its programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“We’re honored to work toward our mission alongside corporate partners like Hy-Vee that understand the value of hiring and supporting military families year-round,” said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO of the organization.

“Each year, requests for Hope’s support with housing and food insecurities continue to rise within the military community, and we’re able to continue to meet those critical needs thanks to supporters like Hy-Vee and its dedicated customers.”

