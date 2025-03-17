Share via: LinkedIn

FMI – The Food Industry Association released its Power of Seafood 2025 report during Seafood Expo North America, which runs March 16-18 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The seventh edition of the report explores shifting consumer attitudes, purchasing behaviors and untapped opportunities for the seafood department despite lackluster category performance.

The reasons for the decline in seafood sales vary, including shopper perceptions that seafood is expensive (79 percent of consumers surveyed) and seen as a luxury (66 percent), even though its cost largely decreased in 2024.

Shoppers also expressed a lack of knowledge about how to buy and prepare seafood. However, most consumers surveyed (93 percent) say they value the health benefits of seafood and view it as a high-quality, nutritious protein.

Furthermore, the share of frequent seafood consumers – those who eat it at least twice a week – remains steady, and those shoppers (81 percent) continue to view seafood as an affordable option for their families.

“While 87 percent of shoppers view seafood as healthy, 42 percent of seafood is purchased by only 10 percent of shoppers,” said Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP of research and insights.

“This suggests shoppers view seafood as a healthy yet intimidating protein. Shoppers tell us they lack the knowledge on how to prepare seafood and how to buy or select seafood, which makes them hesitant to purchase. At the same time, shoppers tell us they want to be educated more about seafood options.”

Opportunities to educate

Converting more consumers into occasional or frequent seafood shoppers is a key area of opportunity for food retailers.

In addition, 39 percent of frequent seafood customers are households with children, providing an opportunity for food retailers to better educate, attract and retain them.

Interestingly, just 17 percent of seafood shoppers with children say that the kids eat the same meal as they do when they prepare seafood at home.

“We know that once families cook and eat seafood regularly, they enjoy it,” said Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at FMI.

“It is essential that food retailers break down perceptions that seafood is either too expensive or difficult to prepare. Grocers can be creative and partner with retail registered dietitian nutritionists to educate shoppers across channels – in-store, online, via apps and across social media platforms – on how to prepare cost-effective, nutritious meals with seafood, suggestions on buying different types of seafood and how to better reduce food waste, while showcasing the health benefits seafood offers.”

The Power of Seafood 2025 is made possible by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

