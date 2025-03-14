Share via: LinkedIn

As part of its ongoing support of communities impacted by recent wildfires, Bristol Farms has begun its fundraising campaigns for California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen and Pasadena Humane.

“It’s been important for Bristol Farms to remain dedicated to our neighbors, even as the headlines fade,” said Steve Howard, SVP of retail.

“The road to recovery for our communities will be long, and we want people to know we are committed to help where we can, for as long as we can. As someone who’s been with the company for 36 years and has served at many locations throughout Los Angeles, this feels personal not just for me, but for many team members in our stores.”

The L.A. Strong campaign is a “give at the registers” program in all 13 locations. Guests were asked if they would like to donate $1, $5 or $10 to benefit California Fire Foundation from March 1-14, and World Central Kitchen will be promoted through March 28. Bristol Farms will match donations up to $10,000 for each organization.

Bristol Farms also has two events supporting Pasadena Humane. On April 6, it is participating in Pasadena Humane’s 37th annual Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run . They’ll be onsite handing out protein bars, beverages and fruit.

On April 12, Bristol Farms’ “Grilling for Good” event will feature a curated tasting event at its South Pasadena location. The community is invited to enjoy a grilled lunch special for $25 featuring Beyond Meat Sausage Sandwich or Burger, Bristol Burger or Mulay’s Sausage Sandwich. Guests also will receive a bag of chips, a beverage and cookie. One hundred percent of proceeds from the lunch will benefit Pasadena Humane. First responders are invited to come and enjoy lunch for free.

In addition, Bristol Farms has established a landing page on Pasadena Humane’s website for anyone who is unable to attend the “Grilling for Good” event but would like to support the charity through monetary donations. Register donations will also be collected at Bristol Farms South Pasadena on April 12. All proceeds collected will benefit Pasadena Humane. Bristol Farms will match total funds raised up to $10,000.

“With so many worthy charities, it was difficult to select just three for our upcoming campaigns,” added Joyce de Brevannes, VP of marketing.

“The heroic efforts of firefighters and the meaningful work of the California Fire Foundation was a clear choice from the start. And World Central Kitchen’s mission deeply resonates with our own. We both are committed to the comfort that food brings to people. For our April events, we wanted to focus on a local organization. Pasadena Humane was on the frontlines in response to the Eaton fire. They rescued and cared for hundreds of animals and continue to do so to this day. Their commitment really moved us.”

