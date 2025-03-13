Share via: LinkedIn

Blount Fine Foods donated more than 1 million servings of food to its local communities throughout 2024. The servings consisted of a variety of Blount Fine Foods products, including Blount’s chowder, mac and cheese and soups.

“Giving back to our community is a crucial part of the work we do at Blount,” said William Bigelow, chief operating officer. “Our employees not only take great pride in making the best products for our customers, but they truly care about lending a helping hand to those in our local communities.”

One of the organizations that Blount supported was The Elisha Project. Founded in 2011, the organization seeks to educate, inspire and motivate people from all over the world across age, political, faith, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds to change communities through service. Blount donated more than 18,000 servings of food to the organization and helped provide meals for in-need families throughout Rhode Island.

“Our partnership with Blount Fine Foods is essential in the fight against food insecurity, as it enables us to provide nutritious meals to those in need while also minimizing food waste,” said George Ortiz Jr., founder of The Elisha Project.

“This collaboration addresses immediate hunger and fosters a sense of hope and community resilience. Together, we are feeding communities and working towards a more sustainable future.”

Blount’s food donations have impacted communities across all their locations, including McKinney, Texas, where Blount also produces a wide variety of foods. Feed The Children, a national nonprofit that provides children and families with food and essentials has received food donations from Blount Fine Foods since 2010.

“The donations we have received have made a local impact in Northern Texas with our community partners such as Midwest Food Bank-Texas Division, Community Food Bank, Dare 2 Inc. and Belknap Ministries,” said Deborah Montey, director of GIK partnerships.

“Our partners have reported back on how their children and families love the delicious and nutritious soup. We are grateful for the impact of tackling food insecurity in our community with our partnership with Blount Fine Foods.”

About Blount Fine Foods

Blount Fine Foods is a family-owned and -operated marketer, manufacturer and developer of premium fresh prepared foods. Blount’s products include restaurant-quality soups, entrées and side dishes sold pre-packaged for grab and go and bulk for retail hot bars. While best known for soup, the company is also known for its chowders, pot pies and mac and cheese – sold at grocery stores, club stores and restaurants in all 50 states. The company operates plants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Texas and New Hampshire.