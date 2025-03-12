Share via: LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. — In a significant win for independent grocers, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has rolled back regulations targeting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in refrigeration systems, a move the National Grocers Association (NGA) calls “a critical step toward leveling the playing field” for community-focused supermarkets. The decision, announced March 12, eliminates costly compliance mandates that disproportionately burden small and independent grocery operators, freeing resources to reinvest in store operations, workforce development, and price stability for consumers.

Deregulation Details: What Grocers Need to Know

The EPA’s action, led by Administrator Zeldin under the second Trump Administration, addresses two key pain points for the grocery sector:

Reversal of HFC Restrictions: Burdensome rules governing the manufacture, import, sale, and use of high global warming potential (GWP) HFCs—common in commercial refrigeration—have been rescinded. Elimination of Low-GWP Mandates: The requirement for grocers to adopt low-GWP refrigerants, which often require costly equipment retrofits, has been repealed.

For independent grocers, these changes mean avoiding steep upfront costs to overhaul refrigeration systems—expenses that national chains absorb more easily due to economies of scale. Chris Jones, NGA’s Chief Government Relations Officer, emphasized the financial relief: “This deregulation allows independents to redirect funds toward hiring, store upgrades, and keeping shelves stocked affordably.”

Why This Matters for Independent Grocers

Independent grocers operate on razor-thin margins, with NGA emphasizing that regulatory compliance costs remain a significant financial strain. The Biden-era HFC rules, part of a broader environmental push, threatened to compound these challenges.

“Small grocers aren’t just businesses—they’re lifelines in rural and urban food deserts,” said Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL-02), who championed the Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions to overturn the rules. “Deregulating HFCs prevents price hikes that would’ve hit families hardest.”

The Shelby Report analysis aligns with NGA’s stance: While sustainability remains a priority, unbalanced regulations risk stifling competition. With 1.1 million jobs and $250 billion in sales tied to independent grocers, policymakers are increasingly attuned to the sector’s economic role.

NGA’s Advocacy: A Blueprint for Grocery Industry Influence

NGA’s months-long campaign—including member action alerts, White House meetings, and bipartisan CRA support—showcases the power of collective advocacy. The association continues to push for policies that balance environmental goals with operational feasibility, such as incentivizing—rather than mandating—green refrigeration transitions.

“This isn’t about rejecting sustainability,” Jones noted. “It’s about ensuring rules don’t outpace innovation or punish small businesses for lacking corporate-level resources.”

Looking Ahead

As the EPA’s changes take effect, independent grocers should consult HVAC partners to assess refrigeration system options. While low-GWP refrigerants are no longer required, some operators may still explore phased upgrades to align with consumer demand for eco-conscious practices—but now on their own terms.

NGA plans to collaborate with the EPA and Congress on future policies, ensuring Main Street grocers retain a seat at the table. For now, the sector celebrates a rare regulatory reprieve—one that underscores the importance of advocacy in shaping a resilient, competitive grocery landscape.

About NGA:

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.