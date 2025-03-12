Share via: LinkedIn

Certified Federal Credit Union (CFCU) recently made a $250,000 donation to the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) in memory of the late Donna Simpson, who had been the company’s EVP and COO.

The CFCU said it wanted to leave a legacy with WAFC because Simpson had been a longtime supporter of the organization and its programs.

Simpson, a 1996 alumna of the USC Food Industry Management Program, often shared that the experience had changed her life, providing direction and a pathway to success. She said it opened doors to opportunities she had never dreamed possible.

Simpson died Aug. 23, 2024, of injuries sustained during a cycling accident in Boise, Idaho. Described as “not just a dedicated industry veteran but a true leader,” she spent 24 years with Vons in various management roles before two decades with the CFCU.

In a statement, the WAFC said it plans to use the gift to honor the credit union and Simpson by making them honorary WAFC Legacy donors. The organization will “invest this great gift and use the annual profits … to fund and champion your WAFC Legacy Donor Sponsorship and be able to carry Donna’s name forward, supporting education within our industry.”

