George Pulido of the FoodMaxx store in San Pablo, California, has been named The Save Mart Companies’ 2024 Piccinini-Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year.

The announcement was made during the company’s 31st Annual Management Awards Gala on March 8 in San Ramon.

“From our roots in California’s Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies has been proud to stand by our communities for over 70 years,” said President Jim Perkins.

“Our store managers are the heart of our operations, guiding teams and fostering connections with customers while bringing our vision of excellence to life. George embodies this spirit with his dedication to his team, his store and his local community.”

Saying he was “incredibly honored” to receive the recognition, Pulido thanked District Manager Roger Brown for giving him the opportunity three years ago.

“I could not have done this without my team,” Pulido said. “We have an exceptional group of people who just needed someone to lead them, to get us where we are today. Great customer service, a full and fresh store and every display counts – these are the things we talk about every day. What more can I say? I’m just really thankful.”

Pulido was presented with an etched cobalt glass vase trophy and a $30,000 cash prize. In July, he will wave the green flag at the Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Race at Sonoma Raceway.

Pulido joined The Save Mart Companies in 2022, bringing his experience from previous roles at FoodsCo, Food 4 Less, Ralphs and Target.

Under his leadership, the San Pablo FoodMaxx store has made achievements in operational consistency and performance, community engagement and setting a new standard for success.

Awards were also given to the top performing store managers at the Save Mart and Lucky banners. Melody Pitsker from the Save Mart Sacramento Store on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Alesia Skaggs from the Marina Lucky Store each received a $5,000 cash award.

In addition, multiple store leaders received “Building the Future” and “Building the Community” Awards.

Building the Future

This award recognizes store managers who demonstrate the company’s values of leading by example, integrity and compassion.

The three winners have a history of developing, mentoring and cultivating the next generation of leaders. The recipients, who each received a $1,000 for a store team celebration, are:

Julia Sardia, Save Mart in Roseville;

Hong Sayasombath, Lucky in Santa Rosa; and

Isaac Gonzalez, FoodMaxx in Bakersfield.

Building the Community

This award honors store managers for their commitment to neighborhood and community groups. The three honorees, who each received a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit of their choice, are

Jerald Smith, Save Mart in Modesto;

Thomas Wilson, Lucky in San Francisco; and

Candice Ramos, FoodMaxx in Lodi.

